Boldyn Networks to Build Rome 5G and WiFi Infrastructure

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Boldyn Networks partners with Rome to build a citywide 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure, boosting connectivity, driving smart city solutions, and welcoming the 2025 Jubilee crowds.

Highlights

  • 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure across Rome.
  • 2200 signal points and 850 Wi-Fi hotspots for citywide coverage.
  • Open neutral host network benefits all mobile operators and residents.

Follow Us

Boldyn Networks to Build Rome 5G and WiFi Infrastructure
Neutral host provider Boldyn Networks announced this week that it has signed an agreement with Roma Capitale, the city's council, to build, manage, operate, and maintain a 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure across Rome. The vision behind the #Roma5G project is to make Rome, the Italian Capital, a connected, digital, and sustainable smart city.

Also Read: Cellnex to Sell Private Networks Unit to Boldyn Networks

Technological Transformation

This development positions Rome, a city of roughly three million citizens, as technologically ready to host around 32 million visitors expected for the Jubilee 2025 celebrations. Additionally, it addresses the needs of approximately 15 million tourists annually who anticipate full connectivity to capture and share their special moments in real time.

Project Highlights

The #Roma5G project, slated for launch in the coming weeks, will focus on safety and environmental sustainability, based on a small cell system that provides reduced energy consumption and low electromagnetic emissions. The plan includes coverage for all metro lines (A, B, C), encompassing 83 stations and 68 km of tunnels, supporting 4G and 5G services.

Also Read: Stonepeak to Acquire 49 Percent Stake in Cellnex Nordics for EUR 730 Million

The passive infrastructure development encompasses 2200 signal propagation points for 5G coverage in the city, open to all Mobile Network Operators. The plan also includes establishing a free Wi-Fi network with around 850 points in high-traffic areas and deploying 1,800 IoT sensors and 2,000 high-resolution 5G cameras for smart city solutions and land management/control, as outlined by Boldyn Networks.

Collaboration Benefits

Boldyn Networks emphasises that the 25-year concession agreement ensures seamless integration with the city's aesthetics and existing infrastructure. The collaboration between Boldyn Networks and Roma Capitale is anticipated to yield numerous benefits, including enhanced connectivity in busy locations, improved public safety through video surveillance, and the facilitation of digital services provided by the municipality.

The Mayor of Rome expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The collaboration with Boldyn Networks will allow the creation of a next-gen technological network 5G and Wi-Fi to enable the most advanced digital services. Thanks to this project, Rome will become one of the most advanced smart cities in Europe. We will also enable the city to achieve a reduction in electromagnetic emissions, leveraging neutral technology open to all mobile operators."

Also Read: EE Brings 4G and 5G to Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road Stations

Boldyn Networks highlighted the significance of the Roma 5G project, stating, "The Roma 5G project opens possibilities, working with the mobile operators, to benefit all Rome's citizens and visitors for years to come. The #Roma5G project represents the importance of the Italian market for the expansion of Boldyn in Europe."

This announcement follows Boldyn Networks' participation in similar ventures, including LinkNYC in the United States, a long-term partnership with Transport for London, and a 20-year collaboration with Sunderland City Council to create the UK's most advanced smart city.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments