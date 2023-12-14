Tunisie Telecom Unveils Giga Rapido, 1 Gbps FTTH Service



Tunisie Telecom, a telecommunications provider in Tunisia, has unveiled its latest Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service, Giga Rapido, boasting a top download speed of 1 Gbps. Ahead of a wider launch for residential customers, the operator presented the results of a successful small-scale pilot conducted earlier this year, paving the way for a broader launch aimed at residential customers.

Technological Leap for Tunisians

During the unveiling event on Monday, December 11, Tunisie Telecom reiterated its commitment to advancing Fiber Optics technology in Tunisia. The brand-new service, FIBER GIGA RAPIDO, marks a significant technological leap for Tunisians, according to the company. "Our biggest mission is how to democratise fiber in cities and neighbourhoods in Tunisia," said Tunisie Telecom.

The company also presented key highlights of its achievements during the launch event, which include the following:

Customer Reach: Tunisie Telecom revealed that more than 6 million customers are currently connected to its network.

Extensive Fiber Optic Infrastructure: The fiber optic network spans over 50,000 kilometres, underscoring Tunisie Telecom's commitment to providing robust and widespread connectivity.

Submarine Cable: In 2009, Tunisie Telecom achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Tunisian operator to deploy the "Hannibal" submarine cable, enhancing international connectivity.

Interconnection Capacity Target: Tunisie Telecom said it has set a target interconnection capacity of 2.5 T by the end of 2024 to meet the growing demands for high-speed internet.

Tunisie Telecom's Giga Rapido represents a step forward in the democratisation of fiber technology, bringing high-speed connectivity to the residential market across Tunisia.