Tata Play Becomes First to Onboard 100 HD Channels

Tata Play, one of the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) service providers in India, has become the first operator to offer 100 HD (High-Definition) channels to its customers. Further, the company has onboarded all of the DD (Doordarshan) channels (a total of 44) on its platform. No other DTH service provider in India currently has done this yet. This could only happen because of the recently launched GSAT-24 satellite, as it gave Tata Play additional capacity to serve customers with more channels.

Tata Play now offers 100 HD channels across 17 genres to its customers. Because of the new satellite launch, Tata Play's satellite bandwidth increased by 50%. Today, Tata Play operators on 36 transponders, a number unmatched by other operators.

"We’ve always been committed to delivering the ever-increasing infotainment needs of our subscribers with the best quality of picture and sound. We’d now urge the broadcasters to create more channels in HD for us to take to our viewers," Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO, Tata Play, said.

Tata Play has always been proactive in delivering innovative services to customers. Tata Play was the first and still, the only DTH service provider that offers Netflix bundled OTT (over-the-top) channel packs. Further, the company has its own OTT platform called Tata Play Binge, which is accessible to everyone regardless of whether they are a Tata Play customer or not.

For entertainment on their TV, Tata Play customers can purchase or upgrade to the Tata Play Binge+ STB (Set-Top Box). With that STB, customers can watch both OTT as well as linear TV content on the go. There's also a mobile app of Tata Play that allows users to watch live TV on the go if they have subscribed to the services of the company.