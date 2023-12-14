4G Phones Set to Become Cheaper in India

4G phones are going to get cheaper in India. Due to overstocking of 4G phones, the retailers are going to implement a price cut on the 4G phones to clear inventory as 2023 comes to an end. Expecting huge demand during the festive season, retailers overstocked 4G devices. To clear it up now, they are going to reduce prices and give good offers to the customers, said a Livemint report.

As per the report, IDC said that 60% of the devices shipped during October were 5G phones. The trend of 5G phones being shipped in larger numbers than 4G phones is likely going to continue in 2024 as well. Thus, the retailers would want to enter 2024 in a position where they can serve the market more with 5G phones, as more affordable devices in the Rs 10k to Rs 15k range are expected to launch.

With more affordable 5G phones coming into the market, it will become hard for retailers to sell affordable 4G phones, said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research. The report said that Pathak believes price correction for 4G phones is coming at the right time as 4G is still expected to remain relevant in the Rs 7k to Rs 10k range in the next two quarters.

Chinese phone makers as well as Samsung are expected to flood the market with affordable 5G phones in 2024. Currently, 5G phones on average are priced above the 4G phones. But as that price difference diffuses, it will become harder for the retailer to clear their 4G phone inventory in the next year. Thus, the retailers will have no choice but to put a discount on the current 4G phones and sell them at such great value to the customers that they pick a 4G phone over a 5G one.