Tata Play Binge+ Price and Details: What You Should Know

Tata Play Binge+ is the Android Set-Top Box (STB) of Tata Play. Tata Play is the leading DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider in India. The company has customers throughout the country. Tata Play Binge+ is not a new offering from the company. It is aimed at people trying to convert their old TVs into Smart TVs so that they can watch both linear TV and OTT (over-the-top) content. With the Tata Play Binge+ STB, you can watch OTT content from your favourite platforms with just a tap of single button. Let's explore what the STB offers and what is its price.









Tata Play Binge+ STB Price in India

The Tata Play Binge+ STB is priced at Rs 2498 in India. Note that this price also includes one month of Amazon Prime + Tata Play Binge subscription. The Tata Play Binge subscription includes access to the following OTT platforms - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, MXPlayer, SunNXT, aha, Eros Now, Hungama, ShemarooMe, EpicON, ShortsTV, Docubay, TravelXP, Playflix, Klikk, Planet Marathi, Manorama Max, istream, Chaupal, Reeldrama, NammaFlix, and more.

If you order the STB online, you can use the code TPL200 to get a discount of Rs 200 on your purchase. Let's see the specifications/features of the Tata Play Binge+.

Tata Play Binge+ Specifications/Features

The Tata Play Binge+ will allow consumers to access recorded content for up to 7 days. There's a built-in Chromecast through which the user can mirror his/her smartphone directly on the TV. The STB also comes with support for Google Assistant, which means users can give voice commands instead of using the physical remote for every little thing. The STB also supports Bluetooth connectivity so that you can connect your headphones and enjoy the content in a more peaceful manner.

Then, of course, it supports 4K quality content. Users can download apps of their interest from the Play Store.