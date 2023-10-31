Tata Play HD Box Now Available Only for Rs 899

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Tata Play HD Box will enable users to consume content in the aspect ratio of 16:9. Further, the STB also supports Dolby Digital Surround sound and 1080i resolution for a great visual and audio experience.

Highlights

  • Tata Play HD Box is a popular option for consumers opting for a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection from Tata Play.
  • While there's an Android STB (Set-Top Box) offered by Tata Play, many consumers who already own a Smart TV do not require it.
  • Today, we will be talking about what you will get by paying Rs 899 for the Tata Play HD Box.

Tata Play HD Box is a popular option for consumers opting for a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection from Tata Play. While there's an Android STB (Set-Top Box) offered by Tata Play, many consumers who already own a Smart TV do not require it. Thus, they opt for the HD Box and it is actually available for a great price of Rs 899 only right now. Today, we will be talking about what you will get by paying Rs 899 for the Tata Play HD Box. Even though there's no OTT support offered with this one, it can still be a great option for those who already have a Smart TV. Here's everything you should know about the Tata Play HD Box.




Tata Play HD Box in India: Specifications and Price

The Tata Play HD Box will enable users to consume content in the aspect ratio of 16:9. Further, the STB also supports Dolby Digital Surround sound and 1080i resolution for a great visual and audio experience.

Tata Play has several HD channel packs that you can purchase to elevate your linear TV experience. You will be able to watch a wide range of high-definition channels with the help of the HD STB from Tata Play. Note that you must have an HD TV in the first place so that you can actually watch content in HD. In case your TV was purchased in recent years, then it will most likely be HD-supportive.

Further, with the HD STB from Tata Play, you can purchase several value-added services that Tata Play sells to its customers.

The price of the Tata Play HD Box is Rs 1099. However, if you purchase it online, you can get a discount of Rs 200 if you use the coupon code TPL200. The HD STB from Tata Play is available on the website of the company.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

