Airtel Xstream Box: Easy Way to Convert Old TV into a Smart One

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 1500 only. It looks like a fairly priced Android Box. You can order one directly from the website of Airtel or reach out to the nearest store or by getting in touch with the customer care team of the company.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel's DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm called Airtel Digital TV offers customers an Android TV box.
  • This product is called Xstream Box and it has been available in the market for a very long time.
  • If you have an old TV, you can convert it to a Smart TV with the help of this Android box from Airtel.

Follow Us

Airtel Xstream Box

Bharti Airtel's DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm called Airtel Digital TV offers customers an Android TV box. This product is called Xstream Box and it has been available in the market for a very long time. If you have an old TV, you can convert it to a Smart TV with the help of this Android box from Airtel. It will enable you to watch your favourite OTT (over-the-top) shows as well as get access to apps directly on your TV with an active internet connection. Let's go over the price and the specifications/features of the Xstream Box from Airtel.




Read More - Airtel Launches Xstream AirFiber – India’s First 5G FWA Service

Airtel Xstream Box Price in India

The Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 1500 only. It looks like a fairly priced Android Box. You can order one directly from the website of Airtel or reach out to the nearest store or by getting in touch with the customer care team of the company. It is available in almost all cities/towns and can also be purchased as a bundled service with the Airtel Black.

Read More - Airtel Black Rs 1099 Plan – Get DTH + Fiber + OTT with Free Installation

Airtel Xstream Box Specifications/Features

It is much like an Android TV box. You get access to over 5,000 apps that are available for the Android TV platform. Also, you can switch to linear TV content whenever you want. If you want to use the screencast feature on your smartphone, note that the Xstream Box from Airtel comes with a built-in Chromecast that will enable you to do that.

There's also support for 'Search with Google Assistant' to make your life easier in case you don't like fiddling with buttons much. The Android Box from Airtel runs on the Android TV 9.0 platform out of the packaging. Also, you don't need to worry about the picture quality, as with the Xstream Box, you can watch content in 4K quality.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

That's what they are doing now.. Stalling time and paying interest on debt/dues. No news on network improvement or business…

Vodafone Idea Pays 5G Spectrum Instalment with Interest

Deepak Gokul das :

iPhone 15/15Pro support all' five bands

BSNL Offers the Best Rs 299 Prepaid Plan in India

Faraz :

BSNL ain't that cheap and you are getting much inferior service ( not value for money ). Spend a little…

BSNL Offers the Best Rs 299 Prepaid Plan in India

Faraz :

Are they giving free installation like Airtel and JioFiber, cause 10 Mbps is not so much to experience any difference.

Connect Broadband has a Super Affordable 50 Mbps Broadband Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments