Airtel Xstream Box: Easy Way to Convert Old TV into a Smart One

Bharti Airtel's DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm called Airtel Digital TV offers customers an Android TV box. This product is called Xstream Box and it has been available in the market for a very long time. If you have an old TV, you can convert it to a Smart TV with the help of this Android box from Airtel. It will enable you to watch your favourite OTT (over-the-top) shows as well as get access to apps directly on your TV with an active internet connection. Let's go over the price and the specifications/features of the Xstream Box from Airtel.









Read More - Airtel Launches Xstream AirFiber – India’s First 5G FWA Service

Airtel Xstream Box Price in India

The Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 1500 only. It looks like a fairly priced Android Box. You can order one directly from the website of Airtel or reach out to the nearest store or by getting in touch with the customer care team of the company. It is available in almost all cities/towns and can also be purchased as a bundled service with the Airtel Black.

Read More - Airtel Black Rs 1099 Plan – Get DTH + Fiber + OTT with Free Installation

Airtel Xstream Box Specifications/Features

It is much like an Android TV box. You get access to over 5,000 apps that are available for the Android TV platform. Also, you can switch to linear TV content whenever you want. If you want to use the screencast feature on your smartphone, note that the Xstream Box from Airtel comes with a built-in Chromecast that will enable you to do that.

There's also support for 'Search with Google Assistant' to make your life easier in case you don't like fiddling with buttons much. The Android Box from Airtel runs on the Android TV 9.0 platform out of the packaging. Also, you don't need to worry about the picture quality, as with the Xstream Box, you can watch content in 4K quality.