Celebrate Diwali With These Heartwarming Hindi OTT Series and Films



The festival of lights is approaching, with the dreary streets being covered in brilliant lights, and buildings being decorated with decorations. While you are preparing for Diwali, remember to spend quality time with your family and friends. One method is to spend your days watching fascinating films and television shows.

Here are some of the most wholesome and comforting films and television shows to watch with family and friends. These are available on OTT.

Yeh Meri Family

A few hot mugs of tea and rusk while watching 'Yeh Meri Family' on your laptop or TV is an excellent idea for family time. This series tells the narrative of a family established in the late 1990s. Its humorous punchlines will bring back memories and cause stomachaches. The series is available on Amazon MiniTV.

Uunchai

The Amitabh Bachchan film 'Uunchai' portrays the story of four friends in their 80s and their desire to reach Everest Base Camp. Despite the death of one of their friends and a variety of illnesses, they decide to finish what they started. The family-friendly film is available on Zee5.

Gullak

'Gullak,' which revolves around the life of a middle-class family in a small town, portrays a story that is both familiar and wholesome. Throughout the series, you will be smiling as you follow the Mishra family on their journey through a basic yet enjoyable way of life. This would be an excellent choice for your family. The series is available on Sony LIV.

Panchayat

'Panchayat' captures the transparent existence of a distant village in Uttar Pradesh, leaving us laughing uncontrollably and relating to Abhishek and his problems. Despite having completed an engineering degree, he is sent to a secluded village where he is compelled to live a different life. This series is available on Amazon Prime.

Karwaan

Avinash's life takes a radically different turn after his father's death, when his corpse is traded for someone else's. The film depicts the narrative of life while transporting us through the picturesque lanes of South India. You can watch 'Karwaan' this Diwali on Amazon Prime, which is packed with many vital life lessons.

Celebrate the festival of Diwali with warmth, laughter, and these heartwarming Hindi OTT series and films that promise to make your celebrations memorable.