Hurricane Electric Expands Presence With New PoPs in Atlanta and Santiago



California-based Hurricane Electric has announced the deployment of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in the Coloblox ATL1 Data Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and another PoP in the Ascenty SCL2 Data Center in Santiago, Chile, in two separate releases over the last week. The launch of these two PoPs follows the deployment of a new PoP at CoreSite OR1 data center in Orlando, Florida, in October 2023.

Hurricane Electric New PoP in Atlanta

Hurricane Electric said the new PoP in Atlanta is located at 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy SE, Atlanta, Georgia, in the carrier-neutral facility ALT1, approximately 48 kilometres from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This PoP marks the company's seventh location in Georgia and will provide organizations with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of IP connectivity services.

Commenting on the launch, Hurricane Electric said, "Adding our seventh PoP in Atlanta enables Hurricane Electric to increase connectivity options that satisfy the growing demand for innovation in this market."

Hurricane Electric New PoP in Santiago

The new PoP in Santiago is located at 2100 Calle Guacolda, Chile, in one of Ascenty's three data centers in the city, SCL2, which is situated 20.5 kilometres from Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport. The network is connected to Brazilian submarine cables and all international cable landing stations, Hurricane said. This PoP marks the company's first location in Chile and its eighth location in South America.

"We are thrilled to deploy our first PoP in Chile to provide local businesses and ISPs with reliable global IP transit," said Hurricane Electric.

New PoP in Orlando

Hurricane Electric's new PoP at CoreSite OR1 data center in Orlando, launched in October last year, is the company's first location in Orlando and seventh in Florida. Hurricane Electric operates a global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is connected to 310 major exchange points, exchanging traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks.