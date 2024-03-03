Hurricane Electric Expands Presence With New PoPs in Atlanta and Santiago

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Hurricane Electric expands the presence of Points of Presence (PoPs) in Atlanta, USA, and Santiago, Chile, as part of its global network expansion.

Highlights

  • Deployment of new PoPs in Atlanta and Santiago enhances Hurricane Electric's network infrastructure.
  • Organizations benefit from improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management with the deployment of new PoPs.
  • First PoP in Chile marks Hurricane Electric's commitment to providing reliable global IP transit in South America.

Follow Us

Hurricane Electric Expands Presence With New PoPs in Atlanta and Santiago
California-based Hurricane Electric has announced the deployment of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in the Coloblox ATL1 Data Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and another PoP in the Ascenty SCL2 Data Center in Santiago, Chile, in two separate releases over the last week. The launch of these two PoPs follows the deployment of a new PoP at CoreSite OR1 data center in Orlando, Florida, in October 2023.

Also Read: Hurricane Electric Deploys First PoP in Skopje, North Macedonia




Hurricane Electric New PoP in Atlanta

Hurricane Electric said the new PoP in Atlanta is located at 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy SE, Atlanta, Georgia, in the carrier-neutral facility ALT1, approximately 48 kilometres from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This PoP marks the company's seventh location in Georgia and will provide organizations with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management in the delivery of IP connectivity services.

Commenting on the launch, Hurricane Electric said, "Adding our seventh PoP in Atlanta enables Hurricane Electric to increase connectivity options that satisfy the growing demand for innovation in this market."

Hurricane Electric New PoP in Santiago

The new PoP in Santiago is located at 2100 Calle Guacolda, Chile, in one of Ascenty's three data centers in the city, SCL2, which is situated 20.5 kilometres from Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport. The network is connected to Brazilian submarine cables and all international cable landing stations, Hurricane said. This PoP marks the company's first location in Chile and its eighth location in South America.

"We are thrilled to deploy our first PoP in Chile to provide local businesses and ISPs with reliable global IP transit," said Hurricane Electric.

Also Read: Hurricane Electric Expands Global Network With New PoP in Manila

New PoP in Orlando

Hurricane Electric's new PoP at CoreSite OR1 data center in Orlando, launched in October last year, is the company's first location in Orlando and seventh in Florida. Hurricane Electric operates a global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is connected to 310 major exchange points, exchanging traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

What about Jio Airtel, are they not giving above 50 Mbps? In Bihar Vi : 15 - 25 Mbps. Airtel…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Qualcomm Working with Telcos and OEMs in India to Bring…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments