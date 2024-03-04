Ooredoo Group Ventures into OTT Streaming With Go Play Market Debut

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ooredoo Group partners with MediaKind and Microsoft to launch Go Play Market, an OTT streaming platform offering diverse entertainment options in six Ooredoo Group markets.

Highlights

  • Go Play Market offers live TV channels, video-on-demand, and more, catering to diverse preferences.
  • Launch extends entertainment access to both Ooredoo and non-Ooredoo subscribers across multiple regions.
  • Collaboration between Ooredoo Group, MediaKind, and Microsoft for driving OTT streaming platform.

Qatari telecommunications company Ooredoo Group announced its venture into Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming with the launch of a streaming platform for various content formats, 'Go Play Market', in partnership with MediaKind - an OTT streaming solutions provider - and supported by Microsoft leveraging its Cloud computing solutions.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Launches First Private Wireless Network for Energy Sector in MEA




Platform Features

Ooredoo, in a statement on Sunday, said its platform 'Go Play Market' offers a wide range of entertainment options - including live TV channels, video-on-demand, and much more - from various digital players and content partners through a single platform.

Market Expansion

The platform has been officially launched in six of Ooredoo Group's markets, including Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives - catering not only to Ooredoo customers but also expanding its reach to non-Ooredoo subscribers in these markets.

Ooredoo said, "With 'Go Play Market', our goal is to establish a comprehensive entertainment hub, tailored to meet the diverse preferences of our customers, as well as non-Ooredoo subscribers, across multiple markets."

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

MediaKind said, "We are proud to leverage our cloud-native MediaFirst and Aquila live streaming platforms to create cutting-edge entertainment services matching Ooredoo’s market ambitions for the region."

"By leveraging Microsoft Azure's robust cloud capabilities, we are bringing a diverse range of content and live TV experiences and are launching a service in record time to audiences across multiple countries," MediaKind added.

The signing ceremony between Ooredoo Group, MediaKind, and Microsoft took place during the Mobile World Congress  (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, the joint statement said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

