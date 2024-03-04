Shentel Announces Sale of Tower Portfolio to Vertical Bridge for USD 310.3 Million

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The transaction is expected to close in March 2024, providing Shentel with capital for expansion.

Highlights

  • Shentel sells tower portfolio for USD 310.3 million to Vertical Bridge.
  • Proceeds to support expansion of Shentel's Glo Fiber line.
  • Vertical Bridge gains purpose-built broadband telephony towers with expansion potential.

Follow Us

Shentel Announces Sale of Tower Portfolio to Vertical Bridge for USD 310.3 Million
Edinburg-headquartered Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) announced that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Vertical Bridge Holdco to sell its tower portfolio and operations for USD 310.3 million in cash. Vertical Bridge is an operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States.

Also Read: Verizon and Vertical Bridge Collaborate to Expand 4G and 5G Across the US




Transaction Details

The Shentel Tower Portfolio being sold consists of 226 tower sites, including 218 macro cellular towers and 8 small cell sites, which generated USD 18.6 million in revenue, USD 9.5 million in operating income, and USD 11.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2023. The transaction excludes one macro cellular tower that Shentel will retain, as Shentel announced last Friday.

Reportedly, Vertical Bridge will pay Shentel the USD 310.3 million purchase price on the date of the initial closing. Subsequent closings will occur as closing conditions are met for any remaining sites. The initial closing of the transaction is expected in March 2024.

"The proceeds from the sale of our Tower business will provide Shentel with additional growth capital to support the planned expansion of our Glo Fiber line of business to approximately 600,000 homes and business passings by the end of 2026. With the expected closing of this Transaction and the previously announced USD 356 million of committed financings supporting our pending acquisition of Horizon Telcom, we believe our capital structure is well balanced and will provide future financial flexibility," Shentel said.

Also Read: Verizon Expands Network Reach Across US Under Network Transformation Program

Vertical Bridge's Perspective

"We are pleased to add these purpose-built broadband telephony towers to our growing portfolio. The towers are high-quality assets with available capacity for additional tenants and are located in difficult areas to build new towers due to zoning restrictions and terrain challenges. The geographic concentration of the portfolio offers a unique opportunity for future deployment of existing and new technologies," said Vertical Bridge.

Shentel and Vertical Bridge

Shentel provides broadband services through fiber optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The company owns a regional network with approximately 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge has a portfolio of more than 500,000 sites, including over 11,000 owned and master-leased towers, spread across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

What about Jio Airtel, are they not giving above 50 Mbps? In Bihar Vi : 15 - 25 Mbps. Airtel…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Qualcomm Working with Telcos and OEMs in India to Bring…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments