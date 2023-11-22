Ooredoo Qatar Launches First Private Wireless Network for Energy Sector in MEA

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Ooredoo Qatar and Nokia achieve a milestone with the establishment of the Middle East and Africa's inaugural private wireless network for the energy sector.

Highlights

  • The network will initially cater to 20,000 subscribers, connecting both offshore and onshore energy facilities.
  • The native offshore system seamlessly integrates with the existing commercial core, optimising performance and interoperability.
  • The new network replaces older Wi-Fi and WiMAX technologies, enhancing customer experience and reducing latency issues.

Ooredoo Qatar Establishes MEA's First Private Wireless Network for Energy Sector
Ooredoo Qatar has announced a milestone achievement in collaboration with Nokia, establishing the first private wireless network in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region for the energy sector. According to the official release, this first-of-its-kind project aims to provide dedicated voice and customer data services in the most remote and challenging locations.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity




Initial Phase of the Project

The initial phase of the project encompasses a capacity of 20,000 subscribers for the offshore grid, connecting both offshore and onshore facilities. The primary objective is to ensure seamless voice and data services, empowering users to digitise and automate operations, a pivotal move towards heightened efficiency and productivity.

Ooredoo Qatar, said: "This significant milestone underlines our commitment to transforming communication solutions for challenging environments. This landmark project provides dedicated voice and data services and paves the way for the oil and gas sector and others to replicate such solutions, marking a new era in connectivity for the industry."

The official statement noted that Nokia will supply products tailored to deliver resilient, mission-critical connectivity, along with deployment and care services to ensure the network operates at an optimal level.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys Ericsson Smart Connected Site Solution for Sustainability

Replacement of Older Technologies

The solution offers a native offshore system that seamlessly integrates with the existing commercial core. This integration is designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce interruptions from onshore connectivity, and enhance communication between offshore and onshore locations.

The new network is expected to replace older Wi-Fi and WiMAX technologies, providing a more reliable and efficient communication system. It also addresses latency issues through localised data services to improve process efficiency.

The deployment is seen as a transformative step for the oil and gas sector and other industries operating in challenging environments.

