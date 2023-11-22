Tele2 Latvia Records Significant Growth in 5G Data Consumption

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Tele2 Latvia has experienced substantial growth in mobile data traffic on its 5G network, with a 13-fold increase over the past year.

Highlights

  • Daugavpils, Riga, and Ventspils are the regions with the most active 5G users in Latvia.
  • Over 350 5G base stations are operational in Latvia, providing coverage to over 63 percent of the country's territory.
  • 5G is expected to become the dominant mobile technology in Latvia around 2027, surpassing 4G.

Latvian telecom company Tele2 has reported a 13-fold increase in mobile data traffic on its 5G network over the past year, with 5G data usage constituting approximately 7 percent of the company's total data traffic. The company also highlighted that currently, Daugavpils, Riga, and Ventspils are the regions with the most active 5G users.

Also Read: Tele2 5G Reaches 63 percent Coverage in Latvia




Tele2 Latvia 5G Network

With over 350 5G base stations operating in Latvia, Tele2 stated that its 5G network is available in over 63 percent of Latvia's territory. Tele2 noted that 5G is a rapidly growing technology globally in terms of the number of users, but adoption is occurring gradually. Tele2 expects that 5G will become the dominant technology in Latvia around 2027, surpassing 4G.

5G Adoption Among Users

Tele2 Latvia explained: "One of the reasons why 5G is gradually catching on among customers is the fact that the technology is available in the latest smartphones and routers, and it will take time for customers to replace their existing devices with newer ones. In addition, it should be taken into account that the speed provided by 4G technology is currently able to meet the needs of the majority of society."

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Launches VoLTE Services

Modernisation Works in Progress

In another related development, Tele2 announced yesterday (November 21) that it is ambitiously deploying its network, increasing the capacity of the 4G network by 30 percent in the last two years.

The telecom company revealed new locations for network enhancements and also mentioned that network development is actively ongoing, with a new 5G base station installed every day, and one 4G base station being modernised in Latvia.

Also Read: Latvian Telcos LMT and Tele2 Secure Additional 3.5 GHz Frequencies

As reported by TelecomTalk, Tele2 Latvia has secured an additional 25 MHz spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band to deploy 5G and enhance network capacity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

