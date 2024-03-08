Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get all Details Here

The spectrum that is available in this auction will not attract any spectrum usage charges (SUC). The duration for which the bidders can acquire the spectrum will be 20 years from the effective date subject to payments as per schedule in demand note.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for the upcoming spectrum auction.
  • The frequency bands which will be up for bidding along with the dates for the auction are confirmed.
  • The next spectrum auction in India will take place on May 20, 2024.

spectrum auction 2024 dot excludes 700 mhz

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for the upcoming spectrum auction. The frequency bands which will be up for bidding along with the dates for the auction are confirmed. The DoT has included the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands for the auction. As for the date, the next spectrum auction in India will take place on May 20, 2024. The final list of the bidders will be announced on May 9, 2024. The bidders will have to make the payment for the spectrum they bid for within 10 calendar days from the issue of the demand note.




Frequency Bands that Will be Included in the Upcoming Spectrum Auction

Check out the table below to get more details about the frequency bands available for the auction.

Band Paired/ UnpairedUplink frequency (MHz) Downlink frequency (MHz)
800 MHzPaired824-844869-889
900 MHzPaired 890-915 935-960
1800 MHzPaired 1710-17801805-1875
2100 MHz Paired 1939-1979 2129-2169
2300 MHzUnpaired 2300-2380
2500 MHzUnpaired2535-2555 and 2635-2655
3300 MHzUnpaired  3300 -3670
26 GHzUnpaired 24250 -2750

The spectrum that is available in this auction will not attract any spectrum usage charges (SUC). The duration for which the bidders can acquire the spectrum will be 20 years from the effective date subject to payments as per schedule in demand note.

The spectrum acquired through the auction can be shared by any telecom service provider (TSP) after one year from the date of 'frequency assignment'. Further, the spectrum can be leased and surrendered by the TSP if needed. The telecom department will allow the bidders to either pay the entire amount or a part of the amount within 10 calendar days from the issue of demand note.

The other option would be to pay the amount in equal instalments for 20 years with interest to protect the net present value (NPV). The applicable interest rate will be 8.65%.

Stay tuned for more info around the upcoming spectrum auction.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

