Govt to Soon Allocate Separate Number Series for Marketing Calls: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has agreed to allocate a separate series for marketing calls. An order or a direction in this regard will arrive soon from the telecom regulatory body. Voice calls in India have become a very large channel for spamming customers as SMS can't be leveraged anymore after the implementation of the blockchain-based filtering system by the telcos. 

Highlights

  • The Indian government has given its nod to introduce a separate number series for marketing calls made by enterprises or businesses for commercial purposes.
  • Currently, for commercial purposes, a 140-number series is allocated.
  • Customers would be able to identify the nature or the purpose of the call they are receiving.

Follow Us

govt to soon allocate separate number series

The Indian government has given its nod to introduce a separate number series for marketing calls made by enterprises or businesses for commercial purposes. Currently, for commercial purposes, a 140-number series is allocated. But in the future, it could be classified into 140 for marketing and 160/161 for service calls, according to an ET report. Customers would be able to identify the nature or the purpose of the call they are receiving. Such a move will address the spam calls that users in India face regularly.




The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) has agreed to allocate a separate series for marketing calls, according to the report. An order or a direction in this regard will arrive soon from the telecom regulatory body. Voice calls in India have become a very large channel for spamming customers as SMS can't be leveraged anymore after the implementation of the blockchain-based filtering system by the telcos.

Read More - Cabinet Approves IndiaAI Mission With an Outlay of Rs 10,371.92 Crore Budget

This has become an issue for enterprises or businesses that are making genuine calls to customers. Users generally tend to avoid the calls from numbers that start with 140 assuming it would be spam. Thus, the enterprises have to resort to personal numbers to make these calls. However, this also leaves space for fraudsters or scammers to make calls to users via personal numbers and trick them into stealing their money.

So the transactional calls will now carry the number series 160, which will help users understand that it is different from a marketing call that will start with the number series 140. It would reduce the amount of spam calls in India and would also help citizens stay safe from online scams.

Also Read: Union Cabinet Approves Spectrum Auction at Base Price of Rs 96,317.65 Crore

It is also worth noting that TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recently recommended the telcos implement the CNAP (caller name identification) system so that users can avoid spam or fraud calls.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Oh sorry.. Aaj Modi ji ne Howrah underwater metro inaugurate kar diya hai. Ab Jio bhi aa kar statement de…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Faraz :

So they managed to provide network where metro is not running/project not yet completed. (A few days ago Airtel announced…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

. :

Vi is here to stay they are far better than congested Airtel and jio

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Rupesh :

Whenever I see Vi news upgrading network, covering areas, it gives hope that they will not vanish and in future…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

shivraj roy :

good to now ,they covered this crucial part of the new metro line

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments