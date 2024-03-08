Virgin Media O2 Brings Gigabit Broadband to Blyth, Serving Over 12,000 Premises

The expansion comes as part of a concerted effort by Virgin Media to enhance its network infrastructure, with the support of nexfibre's investment in full fibre connections.

  • Gigabit broadband now available to over 12,000 homes and businesses in Blyth.
  • Speeds up to 2Gbps, 36 times faster than the local average.
  • Multi-million-pound investment by Virgin Media and nexfibre.

Virgin Media O2 Launches Full-Fibre Broadband in Blyth
Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced the availability of gigabit broadband services to more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Blyth for the first time. Customers in Blyth can now sign up for services, including Gig2 broadband, which offers top speeds of 2 Gbps, 36 times faster than the local average, VMO2 said on Thursday.

Hyper-fast Connectivity

The expansion comes as part of a concerted effort by Virgin Media to enhance its network infrastructure, with the support of nexfibre's investment in full fibre connections. This multi-million-pound investment aims to bridge the digital divide by delivering hyper-fast fibre to the home (FTTH) connections to suburban and semi-rural areas across the UK.

Virgin Media O2 said: "12,000 more homes in Blyth can now benefit from Virgin Media’s services – with packages that include everything from next-generation multigigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

Nexfibre said: "We're proud to facilitate access to futureproof hyper-fast fibre for more than 12,000 premises in Blyth, thanks to our multi-million-pound investment. We continue our mission to build and expand our network in suburban and semi-rural areas."

In addition to broadband services, Virgin Media O2 said its mobile coverage, including 4G network coverage for 99 percent of the population and the ongoing rollout of 5G services, further enhances connectivity options for consumers.

Collaborative Investment

Nexfibre's joint venture, supported by InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, aims to expand fibre connectivity to millions of homes across the UK, with Virgin Media O2 as the anchor tenant.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 plan to cover up to 23 million premises or around 80 percent of the UK later this decade.

