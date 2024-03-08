REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Wayanad and Kozhikode Districts of Kerala

The network enhancement project was undertaken across 48 towns and 293 villages, covering a population base of 17.8 lakh, Airtel said on Friday.

  • Focus on 48 towns and 293 villages, serving a population of 17.8 lakh.
  • Improved connectivity in Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Quilandy, and more.
  • Expansion project aims to cover 1600 villages and 355 towns statewide.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts of Kerala to densify its network. The network enhancement project was undertaken across 48 towns and 293 villages, covering a population base of 17.8 lakh, Airtel said on Friday. This network expansion follows Airtel's most recent network expansions in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh and Ahmedabad and Kheda Districts of Gujarat.

Network Enhancement in Kerala

According to Airtel, customers in the tehsils of Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Quilandy, Vadakara, Mananthavady, Sulthanbathery, and Vythiri under Wayanad and Kozhikode districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. With this expansion, Airtel customers in rural and smaller towns in Wayanad and Kozhikode will be able to access high-speed connectivity.

Airtel said it will be augmenting its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala. As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel has been running a Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally and will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024.

To expand coverage in high-potential villages in the state, Airtel's rural enhancement project covers all 14 districts of Kerala, to step up network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Focus on Tourist Destinations

Airtel said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

With this network expansion, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are now equipped with better network coverage, making Airtel available even in remote locations, Airtel said.

This expansion will enable Airtel to reach more rural regions so that customers in those regions can avail seamless high-speed connectivity and services from Airtel.

