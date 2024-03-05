REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Ernakulam and Idukki District of Kerala



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala to densify its network as part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). The network enhancement project was undertaken across 60 towns and 266 villages, covering a population base of 19 lakhs. These additional sites will further enhance the customer experience in these regions of Kerala for both voice and data connectivity, Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday.

Network Enhancement in Kerala

Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Aluva, Kanayannur, Kochi, Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Devikulam, Peerumade, Thodupuzha, and Udumbanchola under the Ernakulam and Idukki districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Committed Investments

According to Airtel, this expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity for customers in rural and smaller towns in Ernakulam and Idukki. Specifically, Airtel highlighted that in this year alone, it has reinforced its commitment to the state and has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

Extensive Coverage Across Kerala

The company said with this initiative, it will augment its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala. Reportedly, the rural enhancement project covers all 14 districts of Kerala, to step up network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. Additionally, Airtel has also added fresh fiber capacity to support the growing demand for high-speed data services in these regions.

Focus on Tourist Destinations

Airtel mentioned that its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers. With this, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill Stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are now equipped with better network coverage, making Airtel available even in remote locations, Airtel said.

National Rural Enhancement Project

As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel, as part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally, will augment its network capacity and connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. This network footprint expansion follows Airtel's earlier network expansions in Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra.