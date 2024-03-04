Rural Enhancement Project: Airtel Expands Network in Solapur District of Maharashtra

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel announces network enhancement in Solapur district, Maharashtra, under its Rural Enhancement Project, benefiting 1100 villages and a population of 27 lakh.

Highlights

  • Focus on providing seamless 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber connectivity.
  • Airtel intensifies commitment to Maharashtra's rural connectivity.
  • National Rural Enhancement Project aims to cover 60,000 villages by 2024.

Rural Enhancement Project: Airtel Expands Network in Solapur District of Maharashtra
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel today announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Solapur district of Maharashtra to densify its network under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). Airtel expanded its network footprint and densified its network to reach more users, Bharti Airtel said on Monday.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala




Airtel Network Enhancement in Maharashtra

The Solapur network enhancement project was undertaken across 1100 villages covering a population base of 27 lakh. According to Airtel, customers in the tehsils of Akkalkot, Barshi, Karmala, Madha, Malshiras, Mangalvedhe, Mohol, Pandharpur, and Sangole under the Solapur district will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Airtel said it has intensified its commitment to the state of Maharashtra and has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

To expand coverage in rural villages in the state and bring the experience of high-speed connectivity to customers, the rural enhancement project covers nine districts of Maharashtra. These include Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Airtel National Rural Enhancement Project

This rural expansion in Solapur is part of the National Rural Enhancement Project, which Airtel has been working on to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Airtel noted that Maharashtra has been one of the major focus markets for the company and with this initiative, the company will augment its network across 5000 villages covering the entire state.

Furthermore, Airtel also aims to step up network capacity and take services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. For this, the company has also enhanced its fiber presence in Maharashtra by deploying additional capacities. The addition of fresh fiber capacity will support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in this region.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions

Recent Network Enhancements

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers. This rural network enhancement in the Solapur district of Maharashtra by Airtel follows earlier announcements, including network enhancements in Rural Gujarat and Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk.

