Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Highlights

  • Airtel will be augmenting its network coverage across 1,600 villages and 355 towns in Kerala.
  • Investment in 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber technologies.
  • Deployment of additional sites to densify the network in Kerala's Rural regions.

Airtel Expands Rural Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala
Bharti Airtel today announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Thrissur district of Kerala to densify its network. The network enhancement project was undertaken across 25 towns and 210 villages, covering an 11 lakh population base in Thrissur district, Bharti Airtel said in an announcement on Friday. These additional sites will further enhance the customer experience on both voice and data connectivity in the region.

Airtel Network Densification in Rural Kerala

Airtel said its customers in the tehsils of Chavakkad, Kodungallur, Mukundapuram, Talappilly, and Thrissur under the Thrissur district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable seamless and high-speed connectivity to customers in rural and smaller towns in Thrissur.

Airtel has intensified its commitment to the state of Kerala and has invested additional capex to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Airtel, as part of its Rural Enhancement Project, will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024.

Commitment to Kerala

Airtel said Kerala has been one of the big focus markets, and with this initiative, the company will be augmenting its network coverage across 1,600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state. The rural enhancement project covers all 14 districts of Kerala to expand coverage in high-potential villages in the state and bring high-speed connectivity to customers.

To step up network capacity and take services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel also plans to deploy fresh optic fiber which will support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Focus on Tourism

"With this, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill Stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are equipped with a better network, making Airtel available even in remote locations," Bharti Airtel said with an emphasis on Tourism.

Network Expansion in Rural Gujarat

The announcement of network densification in the Thrissur district of Kerala follows Airtel's earlier announcement of network expansion and densification in the Botad and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat under its rural network enhancement project.

