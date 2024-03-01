TIM Brazil to Improve Network Quality Through Automation and Analytics

TIM Brazil partners with NEC Corporation and Cisco to enhance network performance, service quality, and end-to-end visibility for business customers.

Highlights

  • TIM Brazil collaborates with NEC Corporation and Cisco.
  • Focus on improving network performance and service quality.
  • Comprehensive solution proposed by NEC and Cisco.

TIM Brazil to Improve Network Quality Through Automation and Analytics
Brazilian telecommunications operator TIM Brazil is collaborating with NEC Corporation and Cisco with the aim of improving TIM Brazil's network performance, service quality, and end-to-end visibility, providing an enhanced experience for business customers of all sizes. TIM Brazil has reportedly identified key areas for improvement, including end-to-end visibility, automation, and network quality. The company aims to continue improving quality, offering premium network quality and availability to its customers, said the joint statement on Friday.

Also Read: TIM Brasil Doubles Rural Internet Coverage Target for 2024




Targeted Improvements and Objectives

Additionally, TIM Brazil seeks to elevate the Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) to gain better insights into customer perception and satisfaction (NPS) through visibility, monitoring, and performance analytics.

Reportedly, for the objectives that TIM Brazil is pursuing, Cisco and NEC have proposed a comprehensive solution that expands network monitoring across all transport domains, from cell site routers to metropolitan and regional backhaul, and to the national backbone, including third-party networks.

NEC, with its local support in Brazil, will supply new hardware and software platforms, along with installation, consulting services, training, and a three-year support contract.

Also Read: SoftBank, NEC, and Broadcom Successfully Verify Virtualization of RAN

"NEC, together with our global partner Cisco, is proud to offer our services to TIM Brazil. Our Center of Excellence (CoE) places strong emphasis on network automation to enhance our customers' operations and network quality. We remain committed to advancing our service capabilities to support our customers' business success," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager of the Service Provider Solutions Department at NEC Corporation.

"The Accedian Skylight platform (now part of Cisco), implemented via distributed intelligent sensors through Smart SFPs and AI/ML algorithms, will be deployed to provide a centralized view of the entire network, providing scalability to manage hundreds of thousands of endpoints fully integrated into TIM's assurance architecture," the official release said.

The collaboration between TIM Brazil, NEC, and Cisco is expected to enhance the telecommunications infrastructure in Brazil.

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

