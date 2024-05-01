Altafiber Extends Partnership With Netcracker Technology



Altafiber, a US fiber-based broadband service provider in the Greater Cincinnati region, has extended its contract with Netcracker Technology to receive mission-critical IT functions, applications, and services. Netcracker said Altafiber is a long-standing customer utilising its digital BSS and OSS solutions for B2C and B2B use cases across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, as well as its subsidiary operations at Hawaiian Telcom.

Altafiber's Contract Extension with Netcracker

Altafiber has invested over USD 1.5 billion into its Midwestern fibre network to date, reaching approximately 760,000 business and consumer addresses through its 10-Gig XGS-PON fibre network. With support from Netcracker, Altafiber can deliver advanced residential and business services, including high-speed Internet, voice, television, whole-home, and managed Wi-Fi, the official release said.

Strengthening Longstanding Partnership

"Netcracker has been a strategic partner for many years," said Altafiber. "The strong partnership between our two companies has allowed us to focus on building out new lines of business, including our fibre-based Internet, voice, and video services, which gives us new opportunities without worrying about our network operations and support."

Commenting on extending the partnership, Netcracker said, "We are proud to be Altafiber's partner of choice to support its cutting-edge infrastructure and services over an extensive fibre network footprint that continues to expand into new geographic markets."

Polish Operator Play has recently extended its partnership with Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, for Digital BSS and Professional Services, as reported by TelecomTalk.