Tata Play Binge Adds Animax, a Japanese Anime Platform

Anime fans will definitely appreciate the move from Tata Play to add Animax to the platform. Animax will bring multiple hours of fresh programming to global anime enthusiasts' providing access to the most exciting content. 

  • Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregator has added Animax, a Japanese anime platform to its offerings.
  • It marks a strategic move from the company given the rising popularity of anime content amongst Indian consumers.
  • Tata Play Binge subscribers will now be able to watch their favourite anime content from Animax.

Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregator has added Animax, a Japanese anime platform to its offerings. It marks a strategic move from the company given the rising popularity of anime content amongst Indian consumers. Tata Play Binge subscribers will now be able to watch their favourite anime content from Animax. Further, it will enable them to search for new TV shows and content.




A release from the company said that Animax is currently the number one destination for the best anime content from Japan. It features world class movies, web series, and much more for the viewers to discover and explore. Many major shows such as Black Clover, Naruto, Haikyu, Kuroko's Basketball, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, and more will be available for consumers on the platform.

Animax is just one of the many platforms that Tata Play Binge users will have access to. Apart from Animax, users will get content from the following platforms inside Tata Play Binge - Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, PTC Play, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK.

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content officer said, "With Animax’s support, we are adding another genre to our growing bouquet of content spread – anime. Tata Play Binge viewers will now have a huge selection of popular anime content available to them at one place. With its vast mix of popular OTT apps and a wide range of content offerings, Tata Play Binge ensures that viewers derive maximum value from their subscription."

