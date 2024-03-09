

As streaming services continue to dominate our entertainment choices, this week brings a plethora of captivating content to binge-watch. This week's must-see OTT releases have something for everyone, from the description of a woman's unexpected ascent to power in "Maharani Season 3" to the dark fantasy adventure "Damsel". Continue reading to see what's new, hot, and worth adding to your watchlist.

Extraordinary Season 2

Follow Jen's unusual journey in a world where everyone except her has superpowers. She seeks the assistance of a professional coach and encounters unforeseen hurdles in her quest for dominance. If you're looking for some action, adventure, and comedy, check out this entertaining show!

Release Date: March 6, 2024 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Maharani Season 3

Set amid the volatile political backdrop of Bihar in the 1990s, Rani Bharti navigates the complex political scene after being nominated as the successor to the previous Bihar Chief Minister. As she takes on new responsibilities, she will put her willpower and leadership skills to the test.

Release Date: March 7, 2024 OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan directs this suspenseful romantic thriller, which takes place on Christmas Eve. It stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as strangers, each with their own secrets, whose friendship darkens as the night progresses.

Release Date: March 8, 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown stars in this dark fantasy adventure about a young princess who is scheduled to marry a prince and must struggle for survival after the royal family offers her as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

Release Date: March 8, 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

With such an enticing lineup, this week promises endless hours of entertainment for all avid streamers. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to indulge in these captivating stories from the comfort of your couch.