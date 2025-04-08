India to Get AI LLM Models Soon: Report

India wants its own foundational AI LLM model. This is an expensive affair, and the government is ready to fund the initiative. For the AI Mission, around Rs 10,000 crores were allocated last year.

India doesn't want to get left behind in the AI (artificial intelliengece) race globally. While the United States (US) and China have made the most major breakthroughs in the world of AI, India wants to catch up fast. The Indian government is in the final stages of evaluating the AI large language models (LLM). Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that very soon, the government will start awarding the first few LLMs and then these LLMs will start getting funding under the AI Mission.




India wants its own foundational AI LLM model. This is an expensive affair, and the government is ready to fund the initiative. For the AI Mission, around Rs 10,000 crores were allocated last year. The government wants to host an open-source LLM model like how some other countries have managed to do.

According to an ANI report, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday said, "A large number of industries have started creating AI applications and many of them have been recognised by the AI mission."

He further added, "We see huge adoption of AI technology by industries. My interaction with education, healthcare and industrial organisations shows that people are adapting AI in a very big way for multiple uses. So that's a very positive thing, and that also means we will be able to get the most productive advantage out of this AI revolution."

One of the key milestone under the AI Mission for the government is to build a high-end common computing facility equipped with 18,693 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). This would make it one of the most extensive AI compute infrastructures globally.

Vaishnaw said, "After the first 14000 GPUs that we got as a part of the AI mission, the empanelment process for the second tranch is on and we are getting equally good response for the second tranch also which means that our startup community, our AI researchers will get a very large GPU compute facility in coming days."

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

