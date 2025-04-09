jio airfiber max plans listed and explained

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is now almost present everywhere in India. The company has been expanding its homes business in India aggressively and wants to add 1 million new users to every month under its porftolio. While the AirFiber plans which are priced around Rs 1000 or less is where the mass market will be, there are also AirFiber Max plans that users can choose to subscribe with. Jio AirFiber Max plans are priced Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, and Rs 3,999, respectively. Let's take a look at their benefits.









Read More - Reliance Jio has 3 Plans with 3GB Daily Data, Details Here

Jio AirFiber Max Plans Detailed

The Rs 1,499 plan from Jio AirFiber comes with 1000GB of data and offers 300 Mbps of speed to the users. There are OTT (over-the-top) benefits which include the following - Netflix (Basic), YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, ETV Win, ShemarooMe, and FanCode (via JioTV+). There are on-demand TV channels also (800+). Amazon Prime Lite subscription is valid for 2 years.

The Rs 2,499 plan comes with 1000GB of data and offers 500 Mbps of speed. The OTT benefits include - Netflix (Basic), YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, ETV Win, ShemarooMe, and FanCode (via JioTV+).

Read More - Jio Was the Best Network in India in 2H 2024: Ookla

Lastly, there's the Rs 3999 plan. The plan comes with 1 Gbps of speed, and offers 1000GB of data. The OTT benefits include - Netflix (Basic), YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, ETV Win, ShemarooMe, and FanCode (via JioTV+).

All of these plans attract additional GST. Users can book new connections online through the MyJio app and jio.com. Jio gives the Set-Top Box (STB) at no additional cost to the users. Just request for the STB from Jio via the mobile app or the website.