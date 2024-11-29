Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at an UNBELIEVABLE Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be the best smartphone deal available for consumers in India at the moment. Yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite old in technology standards now. But more than technology, what we are focusing on here is the "value" of the product. If you also do that, you will see that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphone deals for you. Currently, Amazon is selling products at a discount under the Black Friday sale, and that includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra.









It is a 5G phone, with a great camera, an excellent display, and an amazing experience. Moreover, the device will get several more software updates as it has 7 years of OS updates slated from the time of launch. Let's look at the offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,999 only for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The same was priced at Rs 1,24,999 at the time of launch. This means a discount of Rs 50,000. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available in different colours including Cream, Green, and Phantom Black. You can even get the phone at zero interest EMI from Amazon.

In the flagships department, while there will be a Galaxy S25 Ultra soon, the Galaxy S23 Ultra at this price is an amazing offer any day. It supports all the AI (artificial intelligence) features launched by Samsung and has a powerful processor to run applications smoothly for years to come. Note that you will have to spend extra to get a charging brick separately, as Samsung stopped bundling the brick with the device a while back. The charging cable is in the box though.