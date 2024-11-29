Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at an UNBELIEVABLE Price in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

It is a 5G phone, with a great camera, an excellent display, and an amazing experience. Moreover, the device will get several more software updates as it has 7 years of OS updates slated from the time of launch.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be the best smartphone deal available for consumers in India at the moment.
  • Yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite old in technology standards now.
  • Currently, Amazon is selling products at a discount under the Black Friday sale, and that includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy s23 ultra 5g at an

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be the best smartphone deal available for consumers in India at the moment. Yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite old in technology standards now. But more than technology, what we are focusing on here is the "value" of the product. If you also do that, you will see that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphone deals for you. Currently, Amazon is selling products at a discount under the Black Friday sale, and that includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra.




Read More - Realme GT 7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Why It’s an Exciting Device

It is a 5G phone, with a great camera, an excellent display, and an amazing experience. Moreover, the device will get several more software updates as it has 7 years of OS updates slated from the time of launch. Let's look at the offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,999 only for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The same was priced at Rs 1,24,999 at the time of launch. This means a discount of Rs 50,000. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available in different colours including Cream, Green, and Phantom Black. You can even get the phone at zero interest EMI from Amazon.

Read More - OPPO Find X8 Series Launched in India, Price and Details

In the flagships department, while there will be a Galaxy S25 Ultra soon, the Galaxy S23 Ultra at this price is an amazing offer any day. It supports all the AI (artificial intelligence) features launched by Samsung and has a powerful processor to run applications smoothly for years to come. Note that you will have to spend extra to get a charging brick separately, as Samsung stopped bundling the brick with the device a while back. The charging cable is in the box though.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Qualcomm is testing the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC (SM8850), this has been revealed in HyperOS 2 software.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Purely made in China. The new Smartsens SC585XS, 28Nm,50MP, 1.22um,100% full pixel focusing, ultra-low power consumption, high…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Pixel 9a • Tensor G4 • Larger FHD+ 120hz OLED Display • 48mp main & 13mp UW •…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel is not loaded in your site. That's the case. Airtel guves 20-25Mbps on 3-40C on 45Mhz at same location…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

TheAndroidFreak :

Speeds sometimes are capped. Sometimes not capped. I don't know. But good enough speeds.

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments