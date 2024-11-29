Telecom Operators Must File Tariffs with TRAI Within 7 Days of Launch

Reported by Kripa B 0

Indian telecom prices remain among the most affordable globally, despite tariff increases.

Highlights

  • Indian telecom operators frequently revise tariffs, offering festive perks like extra data, discounts, and cashback.
  • TRAI's forbearance policy allows operators to set tariffs freely, barring specific services.
  • TSPs must file tariffs with TRAI within seven days for compliance checks.

Follow Us

Telecom Operators Must File Tariffs with TRAI Within 7 Days of Launch
Indian telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and Bharti Airtel frequently introduce new tariff plans, often tweaking their prepaid offerings. However, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea tend to roll out such tariff benefits or revisions more frequently, especially during festivals and special occasions. These include freebies or minor tweaks, accompanied by banners on websites and social media posts that highlight the benefits or capture the festive spirit. These offerings typically come with (not necessarily all) free data, extended validity, additional perks, cash back coupons, discounts, OTT services, or other benefits, delighting customers with continuous value additions.

Also Read: TRAI Dismisses Concerns Over OTP Delivery Delays Amid New Traceability Guidelines




Recent Tariff Revisions

However, in the recent past, private telecom service providers increased their tariffs, a fact acknowledged in the Lok Sabha. It was noted that the tariff hikes by telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vodafone Idea, ranged from 11 percent to 25 percent, indicating that the Government is already aware of the tariff revisions.

On November 27, a question was raised in the Lok Sabha regarding the unilateral tariff increases despite government monitoring and whether there were plans to regulate these changes.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Launches Diwali Dhamaka Offer with 1-Year Free JioAirFiber

Role of TRAI and the Forbearance Policy

In response, the Minister of State for Communications clarified that, like many other countries, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has adopted a forbearance policy for mobile telecom services. Under this policy, tariffs for telecommunication services are under forbearance, except for specific services such as national roaming, rural fixed-line services, USSD services, mobile number portability charges, and leased circuits.

This means telecom service providers (TSPs) are free to set their tariffs based on market demand and supply in a competitive environment. This flexibility allows operators to adjust pricing according to market conditions.

Government Monitoring Telecom Tariffs

Despite this autonomy, TSPs must adhere to transparency. However, you might wonder: how does the government monitor the tariffs being offered and determine whether providers are increasing their rates? The answer lies with the Ministry of Communications. According to the Ministry, the government monitors all tariffs offered by telecom providers under the requirements of the Telecommunication Tariff Order (TTO). TSPs are required to file their tariffs with TRAI within seven working days of their market launch.

Also Read: Jio Launches Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Jio Fiber Postpaid Users

Festive Offers

For example, Jio recently launched its "Diwali Dhamaka Offers" in 2024 across its range of services—including Jio Fiber (prepaid and postpaid), Jio AirFiber, and Jio Prepaid—featuring extra validity, additional data, and benefits like travel, fashion, food discounts, or coupons, it must report all these plans to TRAI within seven working days of their launch. This allows the regulator to review and ensure compliance. The same applies to Vodafone Idea's Diwali Offers, as well as those from Bharti Airtel or BSNL.

According to the Ministry of Communications, these reported tariffs are then reviewed to ensure compliance with regulatory principles, including transparency, non-predation, and non-discrimination.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea offers Deepawali Rewards: Full Details Here

Indian Tariffs Among the Lowest Globally

Furthermore, the Ministry highlighted that despite recent tariff increases, there is still robust competition in the telecom market, with at least four service providers offering competitive plans. It also noted that Indian telecom tariffs remain among the lowest in the world and in India's neighbourhood.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while telecom operators have the freedom to determine their tariffs in a competitive market, they are required to file their plans with TRAI for compliance checks. The government does not interfere in pricing, except to ensure adherence to regulatory principles. This system ensures that the market operates efficiently while keeping customer interests in focus.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rajesh008agrawal@gmail.com :

Bsnl hase give to customers normal modern and other company give him to 5 g moderm

BSNL has Been Losing Wi-Fi Customers for Years

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Qualcomm is testing the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC (SM8850), this has been revealed in HyperOS 2 software.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Purely made in China. The new Smartsens SC585XS, 28Nm,50MP, 1.22um,100% full pixel focusing, ultra-low power consumption, high…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Pixel 9a • Tensor G4 • Larger FHD+ 120hz OLED Display • 48mp main & 13mp UW •…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel is not loaded in your site. That's the case. Airtel guves 20-25Mbps on 3-40C on 45Mhz at same location…

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments