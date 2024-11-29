TRAI Dismisses Concerns Over OTP Delivery Delays Amid New Traceability Guidelines

TRAI clarifies misinformation about its traceability mandate, ensuring seamless OTP delivery while combating spam.

Highlights

  • Media reports of potential OTP delays are factually incorrect, says TRAI.
  • Compliance deadline extended to November 30, 2024, to allow technical upgrades.
  • TRAI confirms necessary solutions are already implemented by access providers.

TRAI Assures No OTP Delays with New Message Traceability Mandate

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday dismissed concerns about delays in one-time password (OTP) deliveries due to its message traceability mandate, calling such claims "factually incorrect."




TRAI Refutes Delay Claims

"This is factually incorrect. TRAI has mandated the Access Providers to ensure message traceability. It will not delay delivery of any message," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) wrote on X while quoting an article of The Hindu titled, "Your OTP could get delayed after December 1 as TRAI's new traceability guidelines to kick in."

Essentially, TRAI issued a clarification, referencing the article's claims, which it deemed factually incorrect. The clarification also comes after some media reports suggested that subscribers across telecom networks might face disruptions and delays in OTP-based transactions such as those used for banking services and e-commerce, among others.

Message Traceability Mandate

The mandate, part of TRAI's efforts to curb spam, requires all messages to be traceable from senders to recipients. Initially effective November 1, 2024, the compliance deadline was extended to November 30, 2024, allowing time for technical upgrades and declarations by Principal Entities (PEs) and Telemarketers (TMs).

According to a PTI report, TRAI confirmed that access providers have already implemented the necessary solutions. However, additional transition time was provided to ensure compliance with the guidelines. The regulator reiterated its commitment to tackling spam without disrupting essential services, through various initiatives undertaken periodically.

Issue of Misinformation

The dissemination of factually incorrect reports or misinformation often stems from social media, user-generated content, or unverified social media-based reports carried by traditional media outlets. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting also recently highlighted the issue of misinformation and emphasised the need to revamp laws to address this growing concern.

