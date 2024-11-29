NTT DATA to Acquire Niveus Solutions to Strengthen AI and Google Cloud Capabilities



NTT DATA has agreed to acquire Niveus Solutions, a cloud engineering company specialising in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. Once the transaction is completed, Niveus Solutions will add 1,000 GCP engineering professionals with expertise in GCP native modernisation, data engineering and AI to enhance NTT DATA's Google Cloud Business Unit, the company announced on November 27.

Expanding Cloud Capabilities

NTT DATA says this acquisition accelerates its strategy to expand cloud capabilities to meet the global demand for cloud solutions across industries. It also solidifies the company's position as a leading global system integrator for Google Cloud.

NTT DATA highlighted that the deep knowledge of Niveus Solutions across financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail and logistics will support the company to deliver specialised industry cloud platform solutions. These solutions will facilitate the rapid development of customised use cases, enhancing NTT DATA's ability to address complex client challenges across industries and deliver scalable, secure, industry-specific cloud solutions globally.

"With Niveus Solutions, we are set to redefine possibilities in the AI-driven cloud era, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformations and achieve meaningful business outcomes across industries and geographies," said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services at NTT DATA.

Strengthening Google Cloud Partnership

The acquisition will strengthen NTT DATA's recently expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which focuses on co-innovating data analytics and GenAI solutions for enterprise clients. Through this alliance, NTT DATA and Google Cloud will deliver cloud-based data and AI solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

NTT DATA also noted that Niveus Solutions complements its dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit, established to deliver industry solutions in data analytics, GenAI and cloud modernisation services.

"The Niveus Solutions acquisition significantly advances our Google Cloud partnership and expands our ability to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that drive business growth," said John Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, APAC.