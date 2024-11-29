BSNL has One of the Best Yearly Prepaid Plans in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has one of the best yearly prepaid plans to offer to customers. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have reduced the amount of yearly plans they used to offer. Jio now only has two yearly plans, and they are pretty expensive as they bundle 2.5GB of daily data. With Jio, if you need a yearly plan today, you have to spend at least Rs 4000. This is not something everyone can shell out. With Airtel, it's around the same ballpark. However, there are plans that are under Rs 2000 which offer service validity, but not enough data for daily consumption.









So which plan of BSNL are we talking about? It is the Rs 2399 plan. Yes, there's a Rs 2999 plan as well, with more daily data, but the service validity is slightly less. The Rs 2399 plan is currently coming with 395 days, while the Rs 2999 plan comes with 365 days. Let's take a look at the Rs 2399 plan in detail.

BSNL Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan Details

BSNL's Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data after which the speed reduces to 40 Kbps, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity is 395 days with this plan. There are additional benefits including Hardy Games + Challenger Arena Games + Gameon Astrotell + Gameium + Lystn Podcast + Zing Music + BSNL Tunes for 395 days.

The Rs 2999 plan on the other hand comes with 365 days, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The additional benefits that you get with the Rs 2399 plan don't come with the Rs 2999 plan. If you want more data, then there's the Rs 2999 plan. However, if you want more value, and feel 2GB daily data is sufficient, then you can go for the Rs 2399 plan.