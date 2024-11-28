IMAX Partners with CAMB.AI for AI-Powered Content Localisation Services

Reported by Kripa B 0

CAMB.AI's AI-powered DubStudio platform enhances IMAX's global reach by offering localised content in multiple languages while preserving original emotional tone.

Highlights

  • CAMB.AI’s DubStudio platform preserves tone, emotion, and prosody in translations.
  • CAMB.AI uses proprietary models BOLI and MARS for speech emulation.
  • The collaboration will bring IMAX’s immersive content to a wider, non-English speaking audience.

CAMB.AI to Deliver AI-Powered Content Localisation Services to IMAX
Global entertainment technology and cinematic experience company IMAX will use content localisation services from CAMB.AI, an India-based AI translation and speech emulation company, to deliver an enhanced entertainment experience and cater to a larger audience. CAMB.AI announced a partnership with IMAX on November 27 to provide these services, where CAMB.AI will utilise its DubStudio platform to perform content localisation on IMAX original content, including IMAX documentaries, into multiple languages.

Also Read: Nvidia Unveils New AI Model Fugatto That Generates Audio from Text and Audio




AI-Powered Speech Translation

Using the platform, CAMB.AI will enhance IMAX's global reach by translating and emulating speech in multiple languages while preserving the original tone, emotion, and prosody of the speakers. According to the company, DubStudio uses CAMB.AI's proprietary models, BOLI (for translation) and MARS (for speech emulation), to create authentic vocal performances that retain the prosody, emotion, and tone of the original speaker.

Personalised Viewing Experience

CAMB.AI said IMAX, known for its immersive cinematic experiences, agreed to use its products after extensive testing and review of IMAX content, which promises to offer audiences a richer, more personalised viewing experience in their native languages.

CAMB.AI CEO Avneesh Prakash explained, "CAMB.AI is confident it will change how Hollywood entertainment is watched around the world and provide a richer, more immersive viewing experience for non-English speakers."

"We are pleased to have the support of CAMB.AI as we look to serve our audiences around the world with original, IMAX-exclusive events and experiences," said Mark Welton, Global President, IMAX Theatres.

IMAX says it continues to diversify its global content portfolio with experiences and events across movies, documentaries, music, gaming, and sports, including IMAX original content.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Turns Anonymised Network Data into Music with AI

CAMB.AI

Established in 2022, CAMB.AI is a speech AI company that specialises in instantaneously dubbing any performance in over 100 languages, dialects, and accents using the original voices with their nuances. The company says its technology doesn't just translate speech, but captures and conveys the speaker's original tone and nuance, preserving emotion. This ensures that the translated content remains as powerful and engaging as the original, maintaining the speaker’s intended impact.

Reported By

