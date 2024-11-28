Lunit Partners with Salud Digna to Advance AI in Medical Imaging

Reported by Kripa B

AI-powered medical imaging solutions to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care in over 230 clinics.

Highlights

  • Products include Lunit INSIGHT CXR (AI for chest X-rays) and Lunit INSIGHT MMG (AI for mammography).
  • Partnership provides access to millions of de-identified medical images for AI refinement.
  • Joint research efforts to advance medical imaging AI technology for Latin America.

Lunit Partners with Salud Digna to Advance AI in Medical Imaging
Lunit, a provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, announced a strategic partnership with Salud Digna, one of Mexico's largest medical networks, on Wednesday. Under the agreement, Lunit will deliver its AI-powered medical imaging solutions to Salud Digna's network of clinics across Mexico and Central America.

AI to Transform Diagnostic Capabilities

The collaboration will bring Lunit’s flagship products, Lunit INSIGHT CXR (AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution) and Lunit INSIGHT MMG (AI software for mammography analysis), to over 230 Salud Digna clinics across Mexico and Central America. These tools aim to enhance diagnostic capabilities for Salud Digna, which treats approximately 20 million patients annually.

Access to Database

Additionally, as part of the arrangement, Lunit will gain access to Salud Digna's database, comprising millions of de-identified 2D mammography and chest X-ray images. This high-quality data will help Lunit refine its AI algorithms, particularly for the Latin American market, the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"By integrating Lunit's advanced AI into our healthcare network, we aim to improve the accuracy and efficiency of our imaging services," said Juan Carlos OrdoNez, CEO of Salud Digna.

Collaboration Beyond Software Supply

Beyond a supplier-client relationship, the two companies will collaborate on joint research projects, using shared data to advance medical imaging AI technology and showcase the impact of this partnership on healthcare delivery in Mexico and across the Latin American region.

"This multifaceted partnership with Salud Digna marks a milestone in our global expansion and our mission to improve patient outcomes through AI," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "By combining our cutting-edge AI technology with Salud Digna's vast clinical experience and extensive patient data, we're not just supplying software – we're collaborating to advance medical imaging AI technology tailored to the needs of patients in Mexico and potentially the broader Latin American region."

