Open Fiber Tests 100 Gbps Connection Speeds in Italy

Highlights

  • Open Fiber successfully tested 100 Gbps fiber optic speeds with Nokia's technology.
  • The trial showed how different PON technologies can operate on the same network.
  • Open Fiber's FTTH network now covers over 14 million homes in Italy.

Italian wholesale-only operator Open Fiber announced the successful testing of fiber optic connection speeds of up to 100 Gbps in partnership with Nokia. The test, conducted at Open Fiber's headquarters in Rome, utilised Nokia's PON (Passive Optical Network) technologies on Open Fiber's existing 10 Gbps fiber network and demonstrated the potential to scale fiber networks without the need for additional infrastructure.

First in Europe and Italy

The company said it is the first wholesale-only operator in Europe and the first telecommunications operator in Italy to test fiber optic connection speeds of up to 100 Gbps. Open Fiber is building a national FTTH (Fiber to the Home) fiber optic network designed to meet the needs of service providers, consumers, and businesses.

Scaling Fiber Networks

The trial demonstrated how different PON technologies (10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps) can operate simultaneously on the same existing network, ensuring increased capacity and flexibility. According to the official release, this capability supports a wide range of applications, including cloud computing, healthcare, industrial solutions, and the demands of 5G and 6G mobile networks.

Open Fiber's FTTH Network Reach

Open Fiber's FTTH network now reaches over 14 million homes across Italy. The trial used Nokia's Lightspan MF solution and the Altiplano access controller to achieve higher speeds and simplify network management through the use of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

"The speeds achieved and flexibility of Nokia solutions represent a solid basis for developing innovative services in strategic sectors such as industry, healthcare, education, in addition to support for next-generation 5G and 6G mobile networks and the evolution of cloud computing towards edge data centers," said Director of Technology of Open Fiber.

"We are seeing a steady growth in demand for high-speed internet connections, with consumers and companies looking for increasingly faster, sustainable and more reliable solutions. This successful test with Open Fiber shows that investing in fiber is a safe choice," commented Senior Vice President and Head of Europe for Network Infrastructure Business at Nokia.

Enabling Next-Gen PON Technologies

The official release noted that Nokia is the only supplier to support all next-gen PON technologies (10, 25, 50, and 100 Gbps), enabling operators to choose solutions based on market needs, implementation times, and specific business requirements.

