Swisscom Launches Swiss AI Platform for Businesses in Switzerland



Swisscom has launched its Swiss AI Platform, offering companies a secure, high-performance infrastructure for AI applications, ensuring that all data is stored and processed within Switzerland to guarantee full data sovereignty. The platform, housed in Swisscom's data centres, addresses the demand for AI solutions in highly regulated industries like finance and the public sector, where compliance with strict data protection laws is crucial. "The Swiss AI Platform offers an AI infrastructure, platform and application services," Swisscom said on Thursday.

Leveraging AI for Efficiency

"Artificial intelligence offers companies significant efficiency benefits and opportunities for innovation. However, AI applications require more than just high-performance processing power." According to Swisscom, "AI can only unleash its full potential when enriched with company data. This requires an independent AI infrastructure to guarantee complete data sovereignty across the entire processing chain, as well as data storage and processing in Switzerland."

"That is the only way to accommodate sensitive data and protect companies’ intellectual property," Swisscom said, noting that it is "seeing high demand from the financial and public sectors for a secure environment for AI projects to guarantee compliance with the strictest data protection regulations."

Swiss AI Platform

Swisscom's new Swiss AI platform, GPU as a Service, provides companies with access to AI infrastructure, including Switzerland's first Nvidia SuperPOD system, which supports high-performance computing for AI model training and processing. The platform also features tools like the AI Work Hub for data scientists and machine learning engineers to analyse and process large data volumes, enabling collaborative development of AI solutions.

Plans to Introduce GenAI Studio

Swisscom plans to introduce GenAI Studio in 2025, which will give companies easy access to generative AI services via API interfaces on the Swiss AI Platform. Using these services, companies can create their own AI solutions with the content they need, tailored to company-specific requirements. Customers can currently access a range of Swisscom-operated Large Language Models (LLMs), such as a chatbot implementation, the operator said.

Testing Under Process

Swisscom says it is already testing and implementing initial applications on the Swiss AI Platform, including chatbot solutions for Thurgauer Kantonalbank (TKB) and automated transcription of emergency calls for public safety organisations.

Swisscom is also using the platform to develop initial applications for its own use, such as automated responses to corporate customer enquiries or generating brand-compliant images for marketing campaigns.

According to Swisscom, the new Swiss AI Platform, built using Nvidia infrastructure, offers a one-stop solution for AI services, from consulting to the development of AI applications, implementation and secure operation.