Swisscom to Transform Its Network Into a Smart Network



Switzerland's telecommunications provider, Swisscom, is aiming to transform its network into a smart network by extending its partnership with Ericsson for another three years. Under the partnership, Ericsson will continue to supply the hardware and software for Swisscom, enabling it to enhance its customer experience and further develop the mobile network with a focus on sustainability, Swisscom said while noting that its network is already fully powered by renewable energy.

Smart Network Vision

Swisscom explains, "We are now taking the next step in this long-standing strategic partnership as we endeavour to turn Switzerland's best network into its smartest one. This will enable us to not only offer our customers the best customer experience but also to place an even greater focus on sustainability and innovation."

Technological Advancements

Through automation, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and increased innovation, the network will be modernised, Swisscom said in an official release last Friday.

The agreement, with a special focus on innovation, performance, and energy efficiency, will see the introduction of Ericsson's Dual-band Radio 4490 as well as RAN processor designed to serve all technologies from a single box and support real-time AI processing.

Prepare for Standalone 5G

Swisscom further aims to equip a large number of sites with Massive MIMO Radios in the next three years as part of the continued effort to expand mid-band TDD coverage further. With continuous spectrum refarming to New Radio (NR), the telco is preparing its network for 5G Standalone (SA) with the possibility of launching new services, the official release said.

Sustainability Focus

The agreement also will bring network improvements from the introduction of Ericsson's Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS) to support telecom applications across the business, enabling software upgrades during operation, Swisscom said.

The deployment will also bring together telecom partner companies such as Extreme Networks and Dell Technologies, which will contribute components, infrastructure, and capabilities to the solution.