Swisscom Unveils Swiss AI Platform in Collaboration With Nvidia

Swisscom says the new platform is intended to be a one-stop shop for AI solutions, allowing customers to select and combine components according to their needs, providing everything from advice to operation.

Highlights

  • Swisscom and Nvidia unveil the Swiss AI Platform for AI application development.
  • Modular design ensures data security and flexible access to Nvidia's resources.
  • One-stop solution for AI needs, from advice to operation.

Swisscom Unveils Swiss AI Platform in Collaboration
Swisscom, in collaboration with Nvidia, has introduced the Swiss AI Platform, a computing infrastructure for developing trustworthy AI applications. Swisscom announced on Friday that this modular design platform, set to launch in autumn 2024, guarantees data storage within Switzerland and offers customers flexible access to Nvidia supercomputers and generative AI services.

Also Read: Swisscom Plans to Invest CHF 100 Million and Partner With Nvidia for AI




Swisscom and Nvidia Join Forces

As reported by TelecomTalk at the start of the year, Swisscom announced that it was working with Nvidia to develop its very own AI supercomputers in Switzerland. The current announcement of the new Swiss AI Platform continues the partnership with Nvidia.

Swiss AI Platform

Swisscom says the new platform is intended to be a one-stop shop for AI solutions, allowing customers to select and combine components according to their needs, providing everything from advice to operation. Key features include GPU Rental for processing large data volumes, GenAI Studio for easy access to generative AI services, and an AI Work Hub for collaborative development of AI applications.

Furthermore, Swisscom's model catalogue offers customers a curated library of open-source models, with plans to include licensed and proprietary models in the future, the official release said.

Also Read: Swisscom to Transform Its Network Into a Smart Network

Center of Excellence for AI

Through collaboration with Nvidia, Swisscom aims to establish itself as a Swiss Center of Excellence for AI, offering tailored solutions and expertise to its customers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

