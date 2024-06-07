Apple Could Limit Advanced AI features of iOS 18 to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

Apple is soon going to announce the iOS 18 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 starting on June 10. The iOS 18 has kept many users at their feet because it is expected to come with AI (artificial intelligence) features. Now reports are making rounds online that the iOS 18 is only going to offer advanced AI features to the iPhone 15 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 16 series. All the previous generation iPhones will not get the advanced AI features.









Mark Gurman, a famous leakster of Apple-related developments, said that the base AI functions in iOS 18 will run on the device, while the more advanced functions will be processed in the cloud by Apple. Apple is reportedly planning to deploy chips on its servers to help with the processing needs for the advanced AI features. Some reports also suggest that the company may use its M series chips in the servers.

So what are these advanced AI features? Well, we don't know about them for sure. However, the WWDC is not far away, and we will be covering it on our social media platforms as well as the website, so stay tuned for that.

Many of the AI features that you have already seen on other smartphones are also expected to come to iPhones with the announcement of iOS 18. Note that iOS 18 is only going to be rolled out after a few months from the announcement. The first iPhone to run on iOS 18 out of the box would be the iPhone 16 series.

There's also the role of chips in handling and processing AI. The iPhone 15 Pro models feature the A17 Pro chip from Apple while the iPhone 15 devices have A16 Bionic. The older chips may not be capable of handling processing tasks of AI and thus, some of the on-device features may also be exclusively given to the iPhone 15 Pro models.