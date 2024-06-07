DE-CIX Study Reveals Surge in Data Center Neutrality Across US Networks



Internet Exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX says data center neutrality is now a top priority for network operators, with neutral IXs accounting for 70 percent of the largest IXs in the United States. The findings, released on the occasion of DE-CIX New York's 10th anniversary, highlight a remarkable transformation in how networks choose to interconnect.

Also Read: DE-CIX Establishes New PoP at Digital Connexion’s Data Center in Chennai









Data Center Neutrality

According to the study, neutral IX models, operated by neutral third parties rather than data center operators or carriers, have become the preference for a majority of network operators. Over the past decade, these neutral IXs have experienced exponential growth, changing the way the internet is routed within and across North American cities.

DE-CIX New York

DE-CIX New York, the largest internet exchange (IX) in the city, has cemented its position as one of the top 5 largest IXs in the US since its establishment in 2014. Operating on a neutral and distributed model across more than 30 data centers, DE-CIX New York offers networks increased redundancy and resilience, while also preventing vendor lock-in, according to DE-CIX.

"Our latest study shows clearly the strength of the distributed data center and carrier-neutral Internet Exchange model and its huge positive impact on the New York market and beyond – for the entire US," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

Also Read: DE-CIX Internet Exchanges Record 59 Exabytes of Global Data Traffic in 2023

Benefits of Neutral and Distributed Internet Exchanges

"The distributed and neutral IX model offers networks flexibility, redundancy, and high-performance interconnection, while it offers data center operators access to vibrant and diverse interconnection ecosystems, with benefits that they can pass on to their customers. With our entry into the New York market ten years ago, the importance of a complementary offering on the New York market to attract more networks and enable mutual growth became abundantly clear. The facts prove that it's all about community, consisting of network operators, data centers, and IXs," Ivanov adds.

DE-CIX currently operates five Internet and Cloud Exchanges in the US (Chicago, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, and Richmond), interconnected for remote access, and has expanded its reach into Mexico City and Queretaro in 2023.