Telin Starts Works for Bifrost Cable Landing Station in Jakarta



Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) has commenced the groundbreaking ceremony for its Cable Landing Station (CLS) near Pantai Mutiara, part of the Bifrost Cable System connecting Singapore and North America through Indonesia. This system passes through the Java Sea and the Celebes Sea. The ceremony marked the start of the CLS construction with the installation of the first foundation pillar, Telin said this week.

Bifrost Cable System Overview

The Bifrost Cable System, under construction since March 2021, spans approximately 16,000 kilometres and aims to bolster connectivity between North America and Southeast Asia. With landing points in Guam, Indonesia, California, and Singapore, the system will cater to the increasing demand for low-latency connectivity.

Telin said the cable system is a collaboration between Telin, Keppel, and Meta, directly connecting Indonesia to North America, with Manado serving as Indonesia's second international gateway after Batam.

Operational Impact

"This CLS is unique because it connects Batam and also links the cable from Manado through Jakarta. This innovative route will enhance Telkom Group's network resilience and capacity," said Telkom.

Telin added, "With the Bifrost Cable System from Manado landing at this Jakarta CLS, Indonesia now has a second gateway, enhancing global connectivity and regional integration.”

Once operational, the Bifrost Cable System will serve as critical infrastructure supporting businesses, telecom operators, cloud operators, data centers, and consumers across the Asia-Pacific region.