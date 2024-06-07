Telin Starts Works for Bifrost Cable Landing Station in Jakarta

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

With landing points in Guam, Indonesia, California, and Singapore, the system will cater to the increasing demand for low-latency connectivity.

Highlights

  • Telin initiates construction of Cable Landing Station for Bifrost Cable System.
  • Enhancing connectivity between Singapore, Indonesia, and North America.
  • Second international gateway established in Indonesia.

Follow Us

Telin Starts Works for Bifrost Cable Landing Station in Jakarta
Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) has commenced the groundbreaking ceremony for its Cable Landing Station (CLS) near Pantai Mutiara, part of the Bifrost Cable System connecting Singapore and North America through Indonesia. This system passes through the Java Sea and the Celebes Sea. The ceremony marked the start of the CLS construction with the installation of the first foundation pillar, Telin said this week.

Also Read: SingTel Partners Telin to Develop Subsea Cable System Between Singapore and Indonesia




Bifrost Cable System Overview

The Bifrost Cable System, under construction since March 2021, spans approximately 16,000 kilometres and aims to bolster connectivity between North America and Southeast Asia. With landing points in Guam, Indonesia, California, and Singapore, the system will cater to the increasing demand for low-latency connectivity.

Telin said the cable system is a collaboration between Telin, Keppel, and Meta, directly connecting Indonesia to North America, with Manado serving as Indonesia's second international gateway after Batam.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt and SubCom Complete IEX Cable Landings in Egypt

Operational Impact

"This CLS is unique because it connects Batam and also links the cable from Manado through Jakarta. This innovative route will enhance Telkom Group's network resilience and capacity," said Telkom.

Telin added, "With the Bifrost Cable System from Manado landing at this Jakarta CLS, Indonesia now has a second gateway, enhancing global connectivity and regional integration.”

Once operational, the Bifrost Cable System will serve as critical infrastructure supporting businesses, telecom operators, cloud operators, data centers, and consumers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

"It is not because the telco doesn't deliver SIMs" It is precisely because of that. In my near local store,…

Breaking: BSNL Starts Home Delivery of SIM Cards, Get Details…

Faraz :

I did not understand "designed to allocate numbering resources for 750 million telephone connections" part. 9xxx series itself can have…

TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Bhagwan Choudhari (Bhagwan Advocate) :

It is good achievement

Breaking: BSNL Starts Home Delivery of SIM Cards, Get Details…

TheAndroidFreak :

I think they will charge 499 for 2GB/day plan. I think there will be bulk data starting with 300-500GB per…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs 395 Prepaid Plan: Details

Faraz :

More like "Airtel already made first move in tarrif hike" by making calling only plan cost 200+ a month. Now…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs 395 Prepaid Plan: Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments