Jio’s Only No-Daily Data Limit Plan also has Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio only has one no-daily data limit prepaid plan. While we hope the telco adds more options in this segment, the current one is a great value deal too. We are talking about the Rs 296 plan from Jio. This offering has been in Jio's portfolio for a long time, and the best thing is that it also comes with unlimited 5G data. There are no major OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but that's okay, you can't ask for more from this plan. For the unaware, let's dive into the details of the Rs 296 plan.









Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 296 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 25GB of data. Jio also offers the Welcome Offer with this plan, which is its truly unlimited 5G data offer. The additional benefits are JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

If you are not under the 5G coverage and exhaust the 4G data, then the speed for you will be reduced to 64 Kbps. The service validity of this plan is 30 days. Reliance Jio also has data vouchers starting at Rs 15 with which you can 1GB of data if you need more data once you exhaust the FUP (fair usage policy) limit.

Reliance Jio's Rs 296 plan costs users close to Rs 10 per day. This is not a bad deal to stay connected with ample data for a month. However, if you go for the daily data plans, then you can get plans at an even cheaper rate. However, they won't give you the luxury of spending 10GB or 15GB in a day like the Rs 296 plan.

Bharti Airtel has more options in this segment. With Airtel, users will find multiple lumpsum data plans with different budget segments to suit the needs of everyone.