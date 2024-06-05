Reliance Jio Plans for Watching T20 Cricket World Cup

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio doesn't offer Disney+ Hotstar with its postpaid plans. However, Rs 699 and Rs 1499 plans come with Netflix, if you are interested in that particular OTT platform.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, bundles Disney+ Hotstar with postpaid, prepaid, and broadband plans for consumers.
  • You can select these plans to get access to Disney+ Hotstar for watching the T20 Cricket World Cup in high resolution at no additional cost.
  • Today, we will list all the services of the telco that will offer you access to Disney+ Hotstar and what plans exactly should you choose.

Follow Us

reliance jio plans for watching t20 cricket

Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, bundles Disney+ Hotstar with postpaid, prepaid, and broadband plans for consumers. You can select these plans to get access to Disney+ Hotstar for watching the T20 Cricket World Cup in high resolution at no additional cost. Today, we will list all the services of the telco that will offer you access to Disney+ Hotstar and what plans exactly should you choose. Let's start.




Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar to consumers are Rs 328, Rs 331, Rs 388, Rs 598, Rs 758, Rs 808, Rs 3178, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498.

Read M0re - 5G Data Tariff to be Lower than 4G: Ind-Ra

All of these plans are quite different from each other. Some bundle JioTV Premium subscriptions while some come only with Disney+ Hotstar as the major OTT (over-the-top) benefits. But all of these plans come with unlimited 5G data offers except for the Rs 331 and Rs 148 plan.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio doesn't offer Disney+ Hotstar with its postpaid plans. However, Rs 699 and Rs 1499 plans come with Netflix, if you are interested in that particular OTT platform.

Reliance Jio Broadband Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

There are two types of broadband plans - prepaid and postpaid offered by Jio.

For prepaid, these are the plans that will come with Disney+ Hotstar - Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499. For postpaid, these are the plans that will come with Disney+ Hotstar - Rs 599, Rs 888, Rs 899, Rs 1199, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499.

Read More - Jio Platforms Launches MNP Solution Supporting 5G Standards and Integrated AI/ML

Jio AirFiber Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio AirFiber plans that will bundle Disney+ Hotstar for consumers are - Rs 599, Rs 888, Rs 899, Rs 1199, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999.

These are the plans from Jio across its services that will allow you to watch T20 World Cup in a higher resolution and with ease.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Guys did anyone notice huge dips in internet speed today when election results were coming out I saw a lot…

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

Faraz :

Department of Telecom (DoT) on Tuesday postponed the spectrum auction by 19 days to June 25

Jio, Airtel to Generate Healthy Profits as 5G Rollout Completes:…

Jitender Kumar (Jitu) :

I am using local fiber network (Name is Everything Fiber) They are providing 200 MBps in Just Rs.400 per month…

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Under Rs 1000 in 2024

Faraz :

Wow 5CCA with n78 and n41.. that's remarkable. Now I hope laptops should also come with 5G support with embedded…

Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of…

Faraz :

Ok.. thanks for pointing out. I did not realise that in India Band n41 is in two fraction of 20…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments