Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, bundles Disney+ Hotstar with postpaid, prepaid, and broadband plans for consumers. You can select these plans to get access to Disney+ Hotstar for watching the T20 Cricket World Cup in high resolution at no additional cost. Today, we will list all the services of the telco that will offer you access to Disney+ Hotstar and what plans exactly should you choose. Let's start.









Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar to consumers are Rs 328, Rs 331, Rs 388, Rs 598, Rs 758, Rs 808, Rs 3178, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498.

Read M0re - 5G Data Tariff to be Lower than 4G: Ind-Ra

All of these plans are quite different from each other. Some bundle JioTV Premium subscriptions while some come only with Disney+ Hotstar as the major OTT (over-the-top) benefits. But all of these plans come with unlimited 5G data offers except for the Rs 331 and Rs 148 plan.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio doesn't offer Disney+ Hotstar with its postpaid plans. However, Rs 699 and Rs 1499 plans come with Netflix, if you are interested in that particular OTT platform.

Reliance Jio Broadband Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

There are two types of broadband plans - prepaid and postpaid offered by Jio.

For prepaid, these are the plans that will come with Disney+ Hotstar - Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499. For postpaid, these are the plans that will come with Disney+ Hotstar - Rs 599, Rs 888, Rs 899, Rs 1199, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499.

Read More - Jio Platforms Launches MNP Solution Supporting 5G Standards and Integrated AI/ML

Jio AirFiber Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio AirFiber plans that will bundle Disney+ Hotstar for consumers are - Rs 599, Rs 888, Rs 899, Rs 1199, Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999.

These are the plans from Jio across its services that will allow you to watch T20 World Cup in a higher resolution and with ease.