Jio’s Rs 395 Plan is the Best Value 5G Prepaid Plan in India

Reliance Jio offers unlimited 5G data with every prepaid plan above Rs 239. The same is not the case with Airtel. Airtel doesn't bundle the unlimited 5G data offer with the Rs 455 or the Rs 1799 plans. This is because the Rs 455 and Rs 1799 plans are value options for consumers. But Jio doesn't do it this way. It offers unlimited 5G data even with its value plans. The Rs 395 plan from Jio comes with a validity of 84 days, and the great thing about this plan is that it bundles unlimited 5G data.









The Rs 395 plan from Jio is an old offering and many consumers already recharge with it because of the unlimited 5G offer. However, there are a few things that you have to take into account before recharging with this plan.

Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan and understand what you will have to be careful about.

Jio Rs 395 Plan Details

The Rs 395 plan from Jio comes with a service validity of 84 days. It bundles unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, and 6GB of data. The additional benefits of this plan are unlimited 5G data, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV. If you are someone who wants to spend less yet be able to consume plenty of data, then this is the correct plan for you.

However, note that whenever you are not under Jio's 5G coverage or not connected to the telco's 5G network, you will be using 4G data. With this plan, that is only 6GB. So, you will have to be very careful about using data whenever you are under the telco's 4G coverage. 5G is not available everywhere at the moment.

There are also data vouchers offered by Jio starting at just Rs 15 if you are looking for very small amount of data for a temporary need.