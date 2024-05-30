Top Four Korean Horror Dramas You Shouldn’t Miss on Netflix



For those who enjoy the thrill of the unknown and the enigmatic atmosphere of the supernatural, Korean dramas have proven to be a treasure trove of spine-chilling tales. The realm of Korean horror dramas offers a wide selection of stories that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Let's take a look at some of the best Korean horror dramas that have captivated audiences with their spine-chilling stories and are now available on Netflix:









Kingdom

'Kingdom' is a historical horror drama set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty. Combining aspects of historical fiction and the undead, the series follows a prince as he uncovers a political plot while dealing with a mysterious virus that transforms the dead into flesh-eating monsters. According to the show's official website, "While strange rumors about their ill King grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land." With its gorgeous cinematography, taut suspense, and engaging characters, 'Kingdom' has received great praise for its unique take on the zombie genre.

The Uncanny Counter

Next up is 'The Uncanny Counter,' which became a breakout sensation in the world of Korean horror dramas, enthralling viewers with its unique blend of supernatural themes and action-packed thrills. The tale revolves around a gang of demon hunters known as Counters who disguise themselves as noodle restaurant employees. Tasked with apprehending wicked spirits that have fled from the dead, they must navigate their perilous dual lives while uncovering the secrets of their own histories. According to IMDb, the show's protagonists are "Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night. The Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans."

Sweet Home

The Korean drama 'Sweet Home' on Netflix, adapted from a webtoon, has become extremely popular due to its exhilarating mix of action and horror. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the series follows a reclusive high school kid who hides himself in his apartment complex as the outside world devolves into chaos. As he battles to survive, he realizes that the true monsters could be hiding behind the walls themselves. 'Sweet Home' has received praise for its riveting depiction of humanity's struggle for survival in the face of danger.

All of Us Are Dead

Joo Dong-geun's adaptation of the Naver webtoon of the same name promises a riveting blend of horror, suspense, and survival drama. According to Netflix, the tale revolves around "a high school becoming ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out, or they will become one of the rabid infected." As the sickness spreads, the students must work together to discover the truth about the epidemic and find a way to survive.

These Korean horror dramas on Netflix offer an array of terrifying tales that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Whether you're a fan of historical horror, supernatural thrillers, or survival dramas, there's something in this selection for every horror enthusiast.