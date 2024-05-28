Jio AirFiber Launches 3 Months or Quarterly Plans with OTT

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is now available with 3 months plans as well. The best thing is that the company is also offering OTT (over-the-top) benefits with it. 

Highlights

  • Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from Reliance Jio has launched new plans with 3 months validity.
  • Up until now, there were plans with 6 and 12 months validity when it came to long-term plans.
  • The 3 month validity plans have been launched across all speed categories starting from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from Reliance Jio has launched new plans with 3 months validity. Up until now, there were plans with 6 and 12 months validity when it came to long-term plans. But to make the services more affordable for consumers and to give them an option of shorter commitment, the telco has brought in 3-month validity plans as well. The 3 month validity plans have been launched across all speed categories starting from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Let's take a look at them.




Jio AirFiber New 3-Month Validity Plans

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is now available with 3 months plans as well. The best thing is that the company is also offering OTT (over-the-top) benefits with it.

Starting with the 30 Mbps plan, it costs Rs 599 per month and will give 1000GB of data along with a subscription to the following OTT platforms - Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicON, and ETV Win (via JioTV+).

Likewise, the 100 Mbps plan is available in two configurations - Rs 899 per month and Rs 1199 per month. The Rs 899 per month plan has OTT benefits the same as the 30 Mbps plan, but the Rs 1199 per month plan has Netflix, and Amazon Prime Lite added on top of the regular OTT benefits.

With more expensive plans, Netflix's subscription keeps upgrading. Of course, there's also the option of going for monthly plans. The installation fee is only off if you are going for a yearly plan. Otherwise, whether it is a six, three, or one-month plan, you will have to pay a Rs 1000 installation fee. To request a new connection, you can go to the website of the telco or the mobile app.

