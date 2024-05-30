LiveOak Fiber Completes 50 Percent of Georgia Broadband Rollout

Once completed, the entirely underground fiber network will serve approximately 150,000 homes and businesses throughout coastal Georgia, LiveOak said.

Highlights

  • LiveOak Fiber invests USD 100 million in Georgia fiber infrastructure.
  • Over 1,000 miles of fiber network built by LiveOak in Georgia.
  • New fiber network to serve 150,000 homes and businesses in coastal Georgia.

American regional broadband service provider LiveOak Fiber (LiveOak) announced significant progress in deploying fiber infrastructure across Glynn, Camden, and Chatham Counties in Georgia. LiveOak has invested over USD 100 million in Georgia and built more than 1,000 miles of fiber network to date, the company said in an official release on Wednesday.

Also Read: LiveOak Fiber to Invest USD 40 Million to Extend Fiber Internet to Walton County, Florida




Expansion to Tybee Island and Bacon Park

Once completed, the entirely underground fiber network will serve approximately 150,000 homes and businesses throughout coastal Georgia, LiveOak said. Additionally, the company's initiatives have created over 100 new jobs for local residents in the areas it serves.

In addition to the planned build areas, LiveOak announced the expansion of its services to residents and businesses on Tybee Island and in the Bacon Park neighbourhood of Savannah, Georgia. With a fiber network spanning multiple communities in Georgia and Florida, this latest expansion brings LiveOak’s service to underserved areas in the Southeast US.

Also Read: LiveOak Fiber Completes Half of Broadband Deployment in Northwest Florida

With LiveOak now extending its services to Tybee Island and the Bacon Park neighbourhood in Savannah, Mayor Brian West of Tybee Island welcomed the development, emphasising the positive impact on local businesses and residents who have previously struggled with unreliable internet.

Commitment to Broadband Excellence

Jody Craft, CEO of LiveOak Fiber, reaffirmed the company's commitment to improving community life through robust broadband infrastructure, stating, "We're dedicated to delivering an unparalleled broadband experience across planned, existing, and future communities."

