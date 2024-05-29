Moto G04s Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on May 30: Report

Moto G04s is scheduled to launch in India on May 30, 2024. The brand has already revealed the design, colour, options, and key features of the handset. Ahead of the launch, the device's price has been leaked. It is confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and a microsite for the device is already live on the platform.









A tipster has suggested the price and sale timeline of the device in the country. The Moto G04s comes after the launch of Moto G04 earlier in the country. Let's take a look at the leaked price and details of the device.

Moto G04s Leaked Price in India

Moto G04s is confirmed to launch on May 30, 2024. The device is not going to get any price bumps over the Moto G04 which has already launched. Thus, the Moto G04s is expected to be available in two memory variants - 4GB+64GB or 8GB+128GB for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499.

Tipster Mukul Sharma suggested in a post on X that the Moto G04s will go on sale in the first week of June itself. This will be yet another affordable phone from the Lenovo-owned company in India in 2024.

The Moto G04s is an upgraded version of the Moto G04. It will feature a better 50MP main rear camera sensor instead of a 16MP rear camera sensor in the Moto G04. The Moto G04s is going to feature the Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will also run on Android 14 out of the box and Dolby Atmos Sound support.

The phone will come with a 6.6-inch 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It will pack a 5000mAh battery and have an LED flash at the rear.