Intelsat Implements Dual-Satellite Connectivity Solution for Palau



Integrated satellite and terrestrial network provider Intelsat has deployed a dual-satellite connectivity solution for the Pacific island nation of Palau, ensuring reliable "always-on" service for its 18,000 residents across nine islands in the main archipelago. "Leveraging our extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific region, we were able to tailor a solution that perfectly meets Palau's specific needs for reliable connectivity," Intelsat announced on Tuesday.

Challenges with Undersea Cables

Previously, the Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC) relied on a single undersea fiber-optic cable for all communication needs. However, undersea cables are vulnerable to damage, as PNCC discovered when a planned week-long outage for emergency repairs disrupted Palau’s cable link to Guam in July 2023, likely due to the impact of Typhoon Mawar, which hit Guam in May. This emergency repair compelled PNCC to limit international internet access solely to critical services, the official release said.

Multi-layered Satellite Design

Intelsat's solution for Palau uses two geostationary satellites in separate orbital slots, offering redundancy and flexibility through a multi-layered design that integrates software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology. This approach prioritises C-band connectivity during outages and enhances capacity with Ku-band, allowing PNCC to scale Ku-band capacity as needed.

Expanding Access

"Intelsat was the right partner for us due to their flexibility and experience in operating in island nations like Palau," PNCC highlighted.

Furthermore, the project has enabled PNCC to provide internet services to Palau's Southwest Islands for the first time, creating new revenue opportunities and expanding access to essential services, entertainment, telehealth, and education.