Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • Intelsat extends satellite lifespan with MEV technology.
  • MEVs add years of service beyond satellites' expected lifespans.
  • MEV-2 doubles original contract extension for IS-10-02.

Intelsat Extends Satellite Lifespan With Mission Extension Vehicles
Integrated satellite and terrestrial networks operator Intelsat said it will deliver years of additional broadband, video distribution, and mobile satellite service to customers across three continents. Intelsat has extended the operational life of its two key geosynchronous satellites, Intelsat 10-02 (IS-10-02) and Intelsat 901 (IS-901), through the success of Northrop Grumman's Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV).

Also Read: Satellite Operator SES to Acquire Intelsat for USD 3.1 Billion




MEV Success and Lifespan Extension

According to Intelsat this MEV will provide an expected additional nine years of life to the Intelsat 10-02 (IS-10-02) geosynchronous satellite. Geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites have an average lifespan of about 15-20 years before they start running low on fuel.

Intelsat noted that in 2020 it became the first satellite operator to commit to deploying two of Northrop Grumman's MEVs to extend the life of an otherwise healthy satellite. Both MEVs have been successful in their missions and have allowed IS-10-02 and Intelsat 901 (IS-901) to provide five years of service beyond the expected lifespan of the satellites.

Under amendments to the original agreements with Northrop Grumman's SpaceLogistics, both MEVs will stay in space serving Intelsat satellites for several more years, allowing them to operate longer.

MEV-2's Role

At the end of the current servicing period, MEV-1 will release the IS-901 satellite into the GEO graveyard and then provide service for another Intelsat satellite. The MEV-2 will remain docked to Intelsat's current vehicle, IS-10-02, providing a life extension for several years – nearly doubling service from the original contract.

Intelsat said the capacity on the IS-10-02 satellite is shared with Telenor Satellite. Today, MEV-2 is helping to extend the life of IS-10-02, so the satellite can continue providing media distribution and broadband services to customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Also Read: Intelsat Expands Partnership With Eutelsat Group for LEO Satellite Connectivity

Sustainable Space Exploration

"Intelsat continues to pursue first-of-their-kind innovations to extend the life of its satellites in orbit, while also bringing the industry together to foster information sharing and collaboration across a challenging regulatory environment to achieve sustainable stewardship of the resource of space," the company said.

Expert Opinion

