Baktelecom Deploys XGS-PON Services in Azerbaijan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Baktelecom is deploying Nokia’s XGS-PON solution to offer 10 Gbps broadband services in Azerbaijan, starting with Baku, and plans future upgrades to 25G PON.

Highlights

  • 10 Gbps broadband for residential and business customers.
  • Initial deployment in Baku.
  • Future-ready network for 25G PON upgrade.

Follow Us

Baktelecom Deploys XGS-PON Services in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's state-owned operator Baktelecom is deploying Nokia's XGS-PON solution to bring new gigabit services to residential and business customers across the country. The technology deployment began in March 2024, covering the capital city of Baku in the project's initial stage, according to the official release.

Also Read: Bakcell Unveils New Brand Identity and Future Vision for Azerbaijan




Initial Deployment

The XGS-PON solution allows Baktelecom to provide 10 Gbps broadband connections to homes and businesses. Baktelecom will also deploy Nokia's mesh Wi-Fi Beacons to ensure customers receive the best Wi-Fi coverage and performance throughout their homes.

Baktelecom said: "With Nokia's XGS-PON, we not only become a leading provider of these next-generation services in Azerbaijan but also offer ultra-fast fiber connectivity to wholesale broadband providers, and, in turn, to residential and business customers."

Future Upgrade

Nokia's solution allows Baktelecom to seamlessly upgrade the fiber network to 25G PON to increase capacity. The 25G PON solution works alongside GPON and XGS-PON on the same fiber, allowing Baktelecom to use its existing fiber network to offer 10 Gbps services and beyond to its customers.

Also Read: Nar Introduces 5G Technology in Sumgait, Azerbaijan

With this technology deployment, Baktelecom can quickly address customers' broadband demands and deliver new services and applications. The network will also be future-proof, giving Baktelecom the flexibility to upgrade to 25G PON in the future using its existing fiber network, the joint statement said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

After upgrading to 5G I have that experience. If it was gap like 40/50/60 and 100 Mbps, then I will…

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

Faraz :

If they provide proper network and more affordable than competitors, they will find customers in 2G and 3G also (…

Vodafone Idea's 5G and BSNL's 4G in Focus in India

TheAndroidFreak :

Once you experience high speeds it's tough to return to slower speeds.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

Faraz :

I mean 75 Mbps is more than enough.. so Disney+ subscription one looks better.

BSNL Upgrades Data and Speed Benefits with Rs 599 Broadband…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel wants 300 INR ARPU from 4G customers and 500 INR ARPU from 5G customers. So 2999 doesn't make sense.…

Vodafone Idea CEO Believes in Paying More for Using More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments