Baktelecom Deploys XGS-PON Services in Azerbaijan



Azerbaijan's state-owned operator Baktelecom is deploying Nokia's XGS-PON solution to bring new gigabit services to residential and business customers across the country. The technology deployment began in March 2024, covering the capital city of Baku in the project's initial stage, according to the official release.

Initial Deployment

The XGS-PON solution allows Baktelecom to provide 10 Gbps broadband connections to homes and businesses. Baktelecom will also deploy Nokia's mesh Wi-Fi Beacons to ensure customers receive the best Wi-Fi coverage and performance throughout their homes.

Baktelecom said: "With Nokia's XGS-PON, we not only become a leading provider of these next-generation services in Azerbaijan but also offer ultra-fast fiber connectivity to wholesale broadband providers, and, in turn, to residential and business customers."

Future Upgrade

Nokia's solution allows Baktelecom to seamlessly upgrade the fiber network to 25G PON to increase capacity. The 25G PON solution works alongside GPON and XGS-PON on the same fiber, allowing Baktelecom to use its existing fiber network to offer 10 Gbps services and beyond to its customers.

With this technology deployment, Baktelecom can quickly address customers' broadband demands and deliver new services and applications. The network will also be future-proof, giving Baktelecom the flexibility to upgrade to 25G PON in the future using its existing fiber network, the joint statement said.